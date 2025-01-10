To,

The Members of Norris Medicines Limited

Report on the financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of NORRIS MEDICINES LIMITED (“the Company”], which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act”] with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments; the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of

the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so

requiredandgiveatrueandfairviewinconformitywiththeaccountingprinciplesgenerallyac ceptedinIndia,ofthestateofaffairs of the Company as at 31stMarch,2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2016(“the Order”]issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section143(3)of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose so four audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specifiedunderSection133oftheAct, readwithRule7oftheCompanies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch,2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act.

The Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls

(a) system over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31stMarch,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company.

(b) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 is

applicable from 1st April, 2023. Based on our examination which includes test check, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which does not have a feature of recording Audit Trial (Edit Log) facility. Consequently, the company has not operated an Audit Trial for all the transactions recorded in the software throughout the year and because of that, we cannot comment that at any instance the Audit Trial feature being tampered with.

(c) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024on tfinancial position in its financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31stMarch, 2024.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Place :ANKLESHWAR For, BAHEDIA & ASSOCIATES, Date :16th August,2024 Chartered Accountants SF-68 &69, Hexzone Arcade, 2ndFloor, NR. Jayaben Modi Hospital, SD/- Valia Road, GIDC, ANKLESHWAR -393002. (CA. BADRILAL R. BAHEDIA) PROPRIETOR M.No.048066 (Firm Reg.No.114421W) UDIN:24048066BKADJW4386

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31st March, 2024 of NORRIS MEDICINES LIMITED

1. In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained records showing particulars, including quantitative details andgeneral location of fixed assets.

(b) During the year, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management. According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2. As explained to us, all the inventory of the Company has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and at the year-end. In our opinion, the frequency of the verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

6. To the best of our knowledge and explanations provided by the management, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 and is maintained accordingly.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory and other dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Providentfund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations givento us, there are no arrears of statutory dues which has remained outstanding as at 31stMarch, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis the records produced before us by the Company, except for the cases stated below, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax / sales tax / Service tax / customs duty/ wealth tax / excise duty /cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

1. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank or Government. The Company has not obtained any borrowings by way of debentures.

2. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount under dispute not yet deposited (Rs.) Period for which the amount relates Forum where dispute ispending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 24,53,931 F.Y. 2000-01 Central Excise Tribunal, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Penalty 25,00,000 F.Y. 2000-01 Central Excise Tribunal, Ahmedabad

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, we have not noticed or reported any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year.

4. The managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

5. This clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable to the Company as the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related partiesare in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

9. This clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable to the Company as the Company is not a required to be registered under section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of lndia Act, 1934.

Place :ANKLESHWAR For, BAHEDIA & ASSOCIATES., Date :16thAugust,2024 Chartered Accountants C/O, SF-68 &69, Hexzone Arcade, 2ndFloor, NR. Jayaben Modi Hospital, Sd/- Valia Road, GIDC, ANKLESHWAR -393002. CA. BADRILAL R. BAHEDIA Proprietor M.No.048066 (Firm Reg.No.114421W) UDIN:24048066BKADJW4386

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Norris Medicines Limited as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering theessential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India (“the ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguardingof its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing,issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as atMarch 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the ICAI.