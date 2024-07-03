iifl-logo-icon 1
Norris Medicines Ltd Share Price

17.34
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open17.34
  Day's High17.34
  52 Wk High27.74
  Prev. Close17
  Day's Low17.34
  52 Wk Low 10.7
  Turnover (lac)0.05
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value-14.28
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.34
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Norris Medicines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

17.34

Prev. Close

17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

17.34

Day's Low

17.34

52 Week's High

27.74

52 Week's Low

10.7

Book Value

-14.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Norris Medicines Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Norris Medicines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Norris Medicines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 65.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Norris Medicines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.93

9.93

9.93

9.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.56

-22.37

-20.62

-17.36

Net Worth

-13.63

-12.44

-10.69

-7.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.25

7.84

13.57

20.45

yoy growth (%)

56.19

-42.2

-33.65

8.48

Raw materials

-8.74

-4.52

-6.84

-10.4

As % of sales

71.34

57.67

50.4

50.84

Employee costs

-3.1

-3.22

-4.93

-5.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.99

-3.68

-3.18

-1.18

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.72

-0.7

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.96

0.83

0.67

0.41

Working capital

-5.79

5.62

-2.44

-2.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.19

-42.2

-33.65

8.48

Op profit growth

-19.05

12.27

2,443.81

-109.04

EBIT growth

-15.71

12.46

327.74

-209.11

Net profit growth

74.64

13.08

227.43

-2,127.21

No Record Found

Norris Medicines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Norris Medicines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vimal D Shah

Non Executive Director

Praveen Bafna

Independent Director

Angamuthu Vadivel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Lohiya

Additional Director

VENKATACHALAM SATHYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Norris Medicines Ltd

Summary

Norris Medicines Ltd was established in September, 1990 as a small scale unit at GIDC Estate, Ankleshwar to manufacture non sterile dosage e.g. tablets, capsules, Liquid Orals, Copical ointments. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company on 7th March 1992. The unit expanded to manufacture Sterile dosage in form of Ampoules & Vials. The Company got into the business in the year 1990. Commercial production of the formulation unit commenced in Nov.91. The project commence in March 1992. Thereafter, the Company came out with a Public Issue aggregating Rs 5 cr in Dec.93 to expand its existing capacity for tablets, capsules, etc, besides diversifying into bulk drugs and setting up an injectables unit. The project costing Rs 14.21 Crore was financed through loans and equity, which got completed in 1995.In 2006, the Company launched Diabetic & Cardiac products; launched Dental product in 2007; launched New Molecule Tolperisone with Paracetamol tablet in 2012; in 2013, it extended Anti malarial range with Artemether Lumefantrine tablet & dry syrup. During the year 2013-14, the Company undertook the upgradation of Sterile Injectable Plant. The Company is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of Injections and Medicinal formulations. The Company is engaged into Health Care Industry and has 2 plants situated at GIDC, Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Both plants of the Company are WHO cGMP approved. At present, it has renovated the Sterile Injectable Plant, which is as per
Company FAQs

What is the Norris Medicines Ltd share price today?

The Norris Medicines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Norris Medicines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Norris Medicines Ltd is ₹17.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Norris Medicines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Norris Medicines Ltd is 0 and -1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Norris Medicines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Norris Medicines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Norris Medicines Ltd is ₹10.7 and ₹27.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Norris Medicines Ltd?

Norris Medicines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.56%, 3 Years at 14.96%, 1 Year at 18.14%, 6 Month at 25.18%, 3 Month at -0.53% and 1 Month at -21.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Norris Medicines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Norris Medicines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.01 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 65.92 %

