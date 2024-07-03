SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹17.34
Prev. Close₹17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹17.34
Day's Low₹17.34
52 Week's High₹27.74
52 Week's Low₹10.7
Book Value₹-14.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.93
9.93
9.93
9.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.56
-22.37
-20.62
-17.36
Net Worth
-13.63
-12.44
-10.69
-7.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.25
7.84
13.57
20.45
yoy growth (%)
56.19
-42.2
-33.65
8.48
Raw materials
-8.74
-4.52
-6.84
-10.4
As % of sales
71.34
57.67
50.4
50.84
Employee costs
-3.1
-3.22
-4.93
-5.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.99
-3.68
-3.18
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.72
-0.7
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.96
0.83
0.67
0.41
Working capital
-5.79
5.62
-2.44
-2.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.19
-42.2
-33.65
8.48
Op profit growth
-19.05
12.27
2,443.81
-109.04
EBIT growth
-15.71
12.46
327.74
-209.11
Net profit growth
74.64
13.08
227.43
-2,127.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vimal D Shah
Non Executive Director
Praveen Bafna
Independent Director
Angamuthu Vadivel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Lohiya
Additional Director
VENKATACHALAM SATHYA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Norris Medicines Ltd
Summary
Norris Medicines Ltd was established in September, 1990 as a small scale unit at GIDC Estate, Ankleshwar to manufacture non sterile dosage e.g. tablets, capsules, Liquid Orals, Copical ointments. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company on 7th March 1992. The unit expanded to manufacture Sterile dosage in form of Ampoules & Vials. The Company got into the business in the year 1990. Commercial production of the formulation unit commenced in Nov.91. The project commence in March 1992. Thereafter, the Company came out with a Public Issue aggregating Rs 5 cr in Dec.93 to expand its existing capacity for tablets, capsules, etc, besides diversifying into bulk drugs and setting up an injectables unit. The project costing Rs 14.21 Crore was financed through loans and equity, which got completed in 1995.In 2006, the Company launched Diabetic & Cardiac products; launched Dental product in 2007; launched New Molecule Tolperisone with Paracetamol tablet in 2012; in 2013, it extended Anti malarial range with Artemether Lumefantrine tablet & dry syrup. During the year 2013-14, the Company undertook the upgradation of Sterile Injectable Plant. The Company is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of Injections and Medicinal formulations. The Company is engaged into Health Care Industry and has 2 plants situated at GIDC, Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Both plants of the Company are WHO cGMP approved. At present, it has renovated the Sterile Injectable Plant, which is as per
Read More
The Norris Medicines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Norris Medicines Ltd is ₹17.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Norris Medicines Ltd is 0 and -1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Norris Medicines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Norris Medicines Ltd is ₹10.7 and ₹27.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Norris Medicines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.56%, 3 Years at 14.96%, 1 Year at 18.14%, 6 Month at 25.18%, 3 Month at -0.53% and 1 Month at -21.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.