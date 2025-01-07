iifl-logo-icon 1
Norris Medicines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.68
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.25

7.84

13.57

20.45

yoy growth (%)

56.19

-42.2

-33.65

8.48

Raw materials

-8.74

-4.52

-6.84

-10.4

As % of sales

71.34

57.67

50.4

50.84

Employee costs

-3.1

-3.22

-4.93

-5.3

As % of sales

25.3

41.12

36.35

25.94

Other costs

-2.15

-2.24

-3.71

-4.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.58

28.67

27.37

23.57

Operating profit

-1.74

-2.15

-1.91

-0.07

OPM

-14.23

-27.47

-14.14

-0.36

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.72

-0.7

-0.64

Interest expense

-1.63

-0.88

-0.69

-0.6

Other income

0.05

0.08

0.13

0.13

Profit before tax

-3.99

-3.68

-3.18

-1.18

Taxes

-0.96

0.83

0.67

0.41

Tax rate

24.25

-22.81

-21.08

-35.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.96

-2.84

-2.51

-0.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.96

-2.84

-2.51

-0.76

yoy growth (%)

74.64

13.08

227.43

-2,127.21

NPM

-40.5

-36.22

-18.51

-3.75

