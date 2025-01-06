Norris Medicines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.99
-3.68
-3.18
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.72
-0.7
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.96
0.83
0.67
0.41
Working capital
-5.79
5.62
-2.44
-2.57
Other operating items
Operating
-11.41
2.05
-5.66
-3.98
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.37
-0.44
2.22
Free cash flow
-11.32
2.42
-6.1
-1.76
Equity raised
-24.78
-17.42
-10.72
-9.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
27.56
25.59
15.12
15.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.55
10.58
-1.7
4.08
