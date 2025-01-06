iifl-logo-icon 1
Norris Medicines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.34
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Norris Medicines FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.99

-3.68

-3.18

-1.18

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.72

-0.7

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.96

0.83

0.67

0.41

Working capital

-5.79

5.62

-2.44

-2.57

Other operating items

Operating

-11.41

2.05

-5.66

-3.98

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.37

-0.44

2.22

Free cash flow

-11.32

2.42

-6.1

-1.76

Equity raised

-24.78

-17.42

-10.72

-9.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

27.56

25.59

15.12

15.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.55

10.58

-1.7

4.08

