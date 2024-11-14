|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|As per attachment.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Audited Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To approve the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Also note that M/s.Bahedia & Associates, Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29-04-2024
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
