Norris Medicines Ltd Board Meeting

Norris Medicines CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
As per attachment.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. As per attachment. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Audited Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To approve the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Also note that M/s.Bahedia & Associates, Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
As per attachment
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29-04-2024
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
NORRIS MEDICINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

