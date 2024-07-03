Norris Medicines Ltd Summary

Norris Medicines Ltd was established in September, 1990 as a small scale unit at GIDC Estate, Ankleshwar to manufacture non sterile dosage e.g. tablets, capsules, Liquid Orals, Copical ointments. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company on 7th March 1992. The unit expanded to manufacture Sterile dosage in form of Ampoules & Vials. The Company got into the business in the year 1990. Commercial production of the formulation unit commenced in Nov.91. The project commence in March 1992. Thereafter, the Company came out with a Public Issue aggregating Rs 5 cr in Dec.93 to expand its existing capacity for tablets, capsules, etc, besides diversifying into bulk drugs and setting up an injectables unit. The project costing Rs 14.21 Crore was financed through loans and equity, which got completed in 1995.In 2006, the Company launched Diabetic & Cardiac products; launched Dental product in 2007; launched New Molecule Tolperisone with Paracetamol tablet in 2012; in 2013, it extended Anti malarial range with Artemether Lumefantrine tablet & dry syrup. During the year 2013-14, the Company undertook the upgradation of Sterile Injectable Plant. The Company is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of Injections and Medicinal formulations. The Company is engaged into Health Care Industry and has 2 plants situated at GIDC, Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Both plants of the Company are WHO cGMP approved. At present, it has renovated the Sterile Injectable Plant, which is as per international standards.