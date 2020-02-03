TO THE MEMBERS OF N R INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of N R INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, Notes to Financial Statements, a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and Other Explanatory Information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Si. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Going Concern Assumption As communicated by the management of the Company, the management has no intention of liquidating the Company in the foreseeable future and all the necessary actions are being taken to ensure continuity of the Company. We have evaluated managements plan to analyse whether there exists substantial doubt about the entitys ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time. Based on the representations and plans of the management of the Company, we do not express any separate opinion on this matter. 2 Contingent Liabilities We have evaluated the appeal documents and management strategy to classify the same as contingent in nature and their plan of action to fight in the appeal stages. We draw your attention towards Note 19.1 of the Financial Statements. Based on the representations and plans of the management of the Company, we do not express any separate opinion on this matter. The Company has received demands from Income Tax Department towards income escaping proceedings amounting to approximately INR. 14.80 Crores. The management has filed Appeals with respect to the order so passed by the Income Tax Department.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of N R International Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of N R INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of

our report to the Members of NR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The company is not having any intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has a program of verification on a yearly basis, to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable with regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) We report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

ii. In respect of the Companys inventories and working capital:

(a) The Company does not have any physical inventory during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) We report that the company has not sanctioned any working capital limit banks or financial institution during the year.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee and security and granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) The Company has provided the following loans and advances in the nature of loan during the year:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Entity Relationship Amount given during the year Amount outstanding as 31/03/24 Bharat Global Private Limited Directors in Common 521.33 1153.27

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. However, the same is not in line with the provisions of the Companies Act,2013. Details have been provided below in point (iv).

(c) In respect of loans and advances granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayment or receipts are regular

(d) In respect of loans and advances granted by the Company, there are no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) There are no loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed and extended. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities. The company has given unsecured loans to the following entities in violation of section 185 of the Act:

Entity Relationship Amount given during the year Amount outstanding as 31/03/24 Bharat Global Private Limited Directors in Common 521.33 1153.27

v. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the reporting of clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of verification of records by us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There stands no due payable as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, as at March 31, 2024, following are the dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (f Lakhs) Orissa VAT VAT Odisha Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack 01.04.2005 to 31.01.2008 64.06 Orissa Entry Tax Entry Tax Odisha Sales Tax Tribunal, Cuttack 01.04.2005 to 31.01.2008 10.10 Income Tax Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 01.04.2014 to 31.03.2015 499.86 Income Tax Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 01.04.2015 to 31.03.2016 512.91 Income Tax Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 01.04.2017 to 31.03.2018 467.98

viii. The company has not disclosed or surrendered any transaction as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 hence reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of the Internal Audit-

(a) The company has an internal audit system in place, commensurate of the size and nature of the business to assess the business processes and internal controls.

(b) The Internal Audit report for the year has been duly considered by us in the formation of our opinion.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to us.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As per the information and explanations received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group.

xvii. The company during the current year has incurred cash loss of Rs 16.14 Lakhs. And Rs. 38.22 lakh cash loss during the previous financial year.

xviii. There was no change in the statutory auditors of the Company during the year into consideration.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Act with respect to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company therefore reporting under clause 3(xx) are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.