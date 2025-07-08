iifl-logo
NR International Ltd Share Price Live

5
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:05:15 PM

  • Open5
  • Day's High5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5
  • Day's Low5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E33.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.56
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NR International Ltd KEY RATIOS

NR International Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NR International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NR International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:01 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 30.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NR International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.67

10.67

10.67

10.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.04

10.96

10.88

10.94

Net Worth

21.71

21.63

21.55

21.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.02

0.04

4.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

-39.87

-99.06

3.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.18

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.11

-0.53

0.38

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

Tax paid

0.02

-0.06

-0.17

-0.55

Working capital

2.43

-0.27

-1.24

3.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-39.87

-99.06

3.01

Op profit growth

17.62

77.11

-469.89

136.14

EBIT growth

-183.8

-78.34

-238.25

235.93

Net profit growth

-163.38

-88.17

-129.24

10,468.82

No Record Found

NR International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

598.45

35.1445,579.03302.140.272,281.37162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

408.95

153.1630,519.26-16.5402,022.05132.06

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

249.85

254.9527,683.1735.390130.142.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,606.5

64.0815,677.2253.220.381,417.32684.05

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,143.35

22.498,921.6490.50.691,004.5253.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NR International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajendra Singh.

Director & CFO

Sangeeta Modi.

Independent Director

Raju Singh

Whole Time Director

Vineet Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saroj Kumar Panda

Non Executive Director

NEETU MODI

Registered Office

3rd Floor Drupadi Mansion,

11 Braubourne Road,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-22318932

Website: -

Email: info@nrinternationalltd.in

Registrar Office

99 Stephen House,

6th Floor, 4 B B D Bag(E),

Kolkata-700002

Tel: 91-33-2201043/243015

Website: www.absconsulting.com

Email: info@absconsulting.com

Summary

The Company M/s N R International Limited (NRIL) a public company, limited by shares, listed in four stock exchanges, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad & Bhubaneswar, registered under the provisions of Compa...
Read More

Reports by NR International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the NR International Ltd share price today?

The NR International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5 today.

What is the Market Cap of NR International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NR International Ltd is ₹5.34 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of NR International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NR International Ltd is 33.33 and 0.24 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NR International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NR International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NR International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of NR International Ltd?

NR International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.42%, 3 Years at -1.30%, 1 Year at -21.63%, 6 Month at -16.39%, 3 Month at 0.20% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NR International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NR International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.53 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 30.44 %

