SectorLogistics
Open₹5
Prev. Close₹5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5
Day's Low₹5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.34
P/E33.33
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
10.67
10.67
10.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.04
10.96
10.88
10.94
Net Worth
21.71
21.63
21.55
21.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.02
0.04
4.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
-39.87
-99.06
3.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.18
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.11
-0.53
0.38
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
0.02
-0.06
-0.17
-0.55
Working capital
2.43
-0.27
-1.24
3.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-39.87
-99.06
3.01
Op profit growth
17.62
77.11
-469.89
136.14
EBIT growth
-183.8
-78.34
-238.25
235.93
Net profit growth
-163.38
-88.17
-129.24
10,468.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
598.45
|35.14
|45,579.03
|302.14
|0.27
|2,281.37
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
408.95
|153.16
|30,519.26
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132.06
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
249.85
|254.95
|27,683.17
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,606.5
|64.08
|15,677.22
|53.22
|0.38
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,143.35
|22.49
|8,921.64
|90.5
|0.69
|1,004.5
|253.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajendra Singh.
Director & CFO
Sangeeta Modi.
Independent Director
Raju Singh
Whole Time Director
Vineet Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saroj Kumar Panda
Non Executive Director
NEETU MODI
3rd Floor Drupadi Mansion,
11 Braubourne Road,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-22318932
Website: -
Email: info@nrinternationalltd.in
99 Stephen House,
6th Floor, 4 B B D Bag(E),
Kolkata-700002
Tel: 91-33-2201043/243015
Website: www.absconsulting.com
Email: info@absconsulting.com
Summary
The Company M/s N R International Limited (NRIL) a public company, limited by shares, listed in four stock exchanges, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad & Bhubaneswar, registered under the provisions of Compa...
Reports by NR International Ltd
