NR International Ltd Summary

The Company M/s N R International Limited (NRIL) a public company, limited by shares, listed in four stock exchanges, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad & Bhubaneswar, registered under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956, having our Registered office and Banker at Kolkata and Administrative office at Cuttack, Orissa where the Company has its major business activities within a periphery of around 40 KMs.The Company was incorporated in the year 1991 in the name and style of N.R. Trading & Investment (P) Ltd. Thereafter the Company changed its name to N R International (P) Ltd in the year 1998 and converted into a public limited Company in the same year.