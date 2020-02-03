iifl-logo
NR International Ltd Peer Comparison

5
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:05:15 PM

NR INTERNATIONAL LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

598.45

35.1445,579.03302.140.272,281.37162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

408.95

153.1630,519.26-16.5402,022.05132.06

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

249.85

254.9527,683.1735.390130.142.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,606.5

64.0815,677.2253.220.381,417.32684.05

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,143.35

22.498,921.6490.50.691,004.5253.97

