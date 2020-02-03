NR International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.11
-0.53
0.38
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
0.02
-0.06
-0.17
-0.55
Working capital
2.43
-0.27
-1.24
3.89
Other operating items
Operating
2.51
-0.51
-2
3.65
Capital expenditure
-2.26
0.16
0.35
1.7
Free cash flow
0.25
-0.35
-1.65
5.35
Equity raised
21.64
22
25.19
14.27
Investing
0
0
-0.64
-3.45
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.9
21.65
22.9
16.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.