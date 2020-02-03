Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.02
0.04
4.89
yoy growth (%)
-100
-39.87
-99.06
3.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.18
-0.31
As % of sales
0
797.46
405.36
6.4
Other costs
-0.84
-0.72
-0.37
-4.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
2,615.87
819.46
90.73
Operating profit
-1.07
-0.91
-0.51
0.13
OPM
0
-3,313.34
-1,124.82
2.85
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.2
0.84
0.03
0.32
Profit before tax
0.09
-0.11
-0.53
0.38
Taxes
0.02
-0.06
-0.17
-0.55
Tax rate
23.22
57.99
32.07
-142.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
-0.18
-0.71
-0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.88
5.62
Net profit
0.11
-0.18
-1.59
5.46
yoy growth (%)
-163.38
-88.17
-129.24
10,468.82
NPM
0
-683.78
-3,477.52
111.57
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.