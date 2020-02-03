iifl-logo
iifl-logo

NR International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:05:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NR International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.02

0.04

4.89

yoy growth (%)

-100

-39.87

-99.06

3.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.18

-0.31

As % of sales

0

797.46

405.36

6.4

Other costs

-0.84

-0.72

-0.37

-4.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

2,615.87

819.46

90.73

Operating profit

-1.07

-0.91

-0.51

0.13

OPM

0

-3,313.34

-1,124.82

2.85

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.2

0.84

0.03

0.32

Profit before tax

0.09

-0.11

-0.53

0.38

Taxes

0.02

-0.06

-0.17

-0.55

Tax rate

23.22

57.99

32.07

-142.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

-0.18

-0.71

-0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.88

5.62

Net profit

0.11

-0.18

-1.59

5.46

yoy growth (%)

-163.38

-88.17

-129.24

10,468.82

NPM

0

-683.78

-3,477.52

111.57

NR International : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NR International Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.