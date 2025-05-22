Board Meeting 16 Jun 2025 16 Jun 2025

Audited Standalone Financial Result along with auditors report for the Year ended 31st March 2025

Board Meeting 22 May 2025 16 May 2025

NR International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the audited financial statement (standalone) along with Auditors report of the Company for the quarter and the year ended on 31st May 2025. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results(standalone) for the quarter and the Year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

N.R.INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with limited review report for the quarter ended with December 31 2024. Considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

N.R.INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial result for the quarter and the six months ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024