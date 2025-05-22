iifl-logo
iifl-logo

NR International Ltd Board Meeting

5
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:05:15 PM

NR International CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jun 202516 Jun 2025
Audited Standalone Financial Result along with auditors report for the Year ended 31st March 2025
Board Meeting22 May 202516 May 2025
NR International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the audited financial statement (standalone) along with Auditors report of the Company for the quarter and the year ended on 31st May 2025. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results(standalone) for the quarter and the Year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2025)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
N.R.INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with limited review report for the quarter ended with December 31 2024. Considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
N.R.INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial result for the quarter and the six months ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
N.R.INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 to consider approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

NR International: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NR International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.