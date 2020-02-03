NR International Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

I. OVERALL REVIEW

The Company is dedicated to the services rendered to the entire satisfaction of a large number of corporate while ensuring its economical, social & moral commitments. It has gained substantial expertise in Material Handling, Logistics Management & Services, Bulk Cargo Handling a Port, Ship Chartering, etc.

II. FUTURE OUTLOOK

The company is planning to increase the volume of business for cargo handling and transportation by adding more and more clients. Your directors are confident of increase the revenues during the years to come.

III. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

NRIL has proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from misuse or disposition and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The internal control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audits, review by management and documented policies, guidelines and procedures. The internal control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of assets.

IV. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(Rs.in Lacs) Years 2020-21 2019-20 Paid-up Share Capital 1067.44 1067.44 Reserve & Surplus 1093.58 1081.60 Annual Turnover 0.00 2.76 Net Profit 11.97 (18.90] Fixed Assets (Depreciated Value] 103.44 332.54

V. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Managements Discussion and analysis report describing the Companys projections, plans, estimates, expectations, will, anticipates, believes, intends, predictions or other words of similar meaning, may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the Companys operations include demand-supply conditions, raw-materials prices, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.