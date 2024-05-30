To,

The Members of NTC Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of NTC Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Litigations and claims -provisions and 1 contingent liabilities Our key procedures included, but not limited to, the following: Refer Note No. 41 to the standalone financial statements. a) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies relating to provisions and contingent liability by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; The Company is involved in indirect tax and other litigations (‘litigations) that are pending with different statutory authorities. b) Assessed the Companys process and the underlying controls for identification of the pending litigations and completeness for financial reporting and also for monitoring of significant developments in relation to such pending litigations; The level of management judgement associated with determining the need for, and the quantum of, provisions for any liabilities arising from these litigations is considered to be high. This judgement is dependent on a number of significant assumptions and assessments which involves interpreting the various applicable rules, regulations, practices and considering precedents in the various jurisdictions. c) Assessed the Companys assumptions and estimates in respect of litigations, including the liabilities or provisions recognized or contingent liabilities disclosed in the standalone financial statements. This involved assessing he probability of an unfavourable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts; d) Performed substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; e) Assessed the managements conclusions through understanding relevant judicial precedents in similar cases and the applicable rules and regulations; This matter is considered as a key audit matter, in view of the uncertainty regarding the outcome of these litigations, the significance of the amounts involved and the subjectivity involved in managements judgement as to whether the amount should be recognized as a provision or only disclosed as contingent liability in the standalone financial statements. f) Engaged subject matter specialists to gain an understanding of the current status of litigations and monitored changes in the disputes, if any, through discussions with the management and by reading external advice received by the Company, where relevant, to validate managements conclusions; and g) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys description of the accounting policy, disclosures related to litigations and whether these are adequately presented in the standalone financial statements. The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) The modification arising from the maintenance of the audit trail on accounting software as stated in the paragraph(i)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g); g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note No. 41 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement;

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except for the instances disclosed in note no. 49(i) to the standalone financial statement. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NTC INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i.

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and its intangible assets during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

ii.

(a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly statements are filed with such Banks are not agreement with the books of account. The details of the same are given as under: -

(Rs. In lakhs)

Quarter Particulars Amount as per Statement provided to bank Amount as per Book Trade Receivables 584.35 514.37 Trade Payables 111.13 144.58 Q1 Advance to Suppliers 208.22 194.88 Inventories (Finished & Trading Goods) 115.30 115.30 Trade Receivables 555.17 514.37 Trade Payables 170.69 169.70 Q2 Advance to Suppliers 180.13 170.42 Inventories (Finished & Trading Goods) 104.12 104.12 Trade Receivables 490.79 488.71 Trade Payables 248.60 248.25 Q3 Advance to Suppliers 234.59 234.33 Inventories (Finished & Trading Goods) 276.50 276.50 Trade Receivables 687.10 687.10 Trade Payables 335.79 339.41 Q4 Advance to Suppliers 120.92 121.07 Inventories (Finished & Trading Goods) 162.07 162.07

iii.

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or given guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

(A) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows: (Rs. In lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 4650.00 58.21 - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 4,573.00 4.52 - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - -

AND

(B) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiary, joint ventures and associates are as follows:

(Rs. In lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Others - - 490.00 - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - - - -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and / or grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated. Hence, the requirement under paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans and/or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - 4,573.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) - - 4,573.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans - - 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this respect.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company and accordingly, reporting under clause (iii)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

vii.

(a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given by the management and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 3,131.82 October 1994 to October 1996 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty 135.81 September 28, 1996 to October 31, 1996 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. ix.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayments of loans or borrowings or in repayment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposed by the company.

(e) According to the information explanation given by the management, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information explanation given by the management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

x.

(a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xi.

(a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and accordingly, reporting under clause (xi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is not a Nidhi

Company and accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion, the company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company and accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. xvi.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Further, the Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year in the immediately preceding financial year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xvii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause

3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NTC Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R RAMPURIA & COMPANY, Chartered Accountants FRN: 325211E

(CA Rajendra Rampuria) (Partner) Membership Number: 108771