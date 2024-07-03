iifl-logo-icon 1
NTC Industries Ltd Share Price

222.15
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

  • Open236.2
  • Day's High236.2
  • 52 Wk High294.9
  • Prev. Close232.65
  • Day's Low215.35
  • 52 Wk Low 94.1
  • Turnover (lac)14.08
  • P/E381.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value101.09
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)318.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NTC Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

236.2

Prev. Close

232.65

Turnover(Lac.)

14.08

Day's High

236.2

Day's Low

215.35

52 Week's High

294.9

52 Week's Low

94.1

Book Value

101.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

318.1

P/E

381.39

EPS

0.61

Divi. Yield

0

NTC Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

NTC Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NTC Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:41 PM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.58%

Non-Promoter- 3.18%

Institutions: 3.18%

Non-Institutions: 41.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NTC Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.94

11.94

11.94

11.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.07

48.77

47.18

40.07

Net Worth

74.01

60.71

59.12

52.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.87

14.15

14.29

13.42

yoy growth (%)

54.58

-0.97

6.47

51.08

Raw materials

-7.72

-5.2

-7.93

-7.33

As % of sales

35.32

36.75

55.5

54.65

Employee costs

-3.13

-3.4

-3.85

-3.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.54

1.7

2.01

0.61

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.51

-0.49

-0.5

Tax paid

-2.25

-0.76

0.01

-0.38

Working capital

8.81

6.24

5.36

-0.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.58

-0.97

6.47

51.08

Op profit growth

-271.1

65.49

-22.35

-22.41

EBIT growth

338.88

-15.43

152.19

-605.99

Net profit growth

124.69

2,061.54

-43.21

-145.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

31.85

38.6

20.25

19.08

11.09

Excise Duty

3.29

2.81

1.93

1.88

0.93

Net Sales

28.56

35.79

18.32

17.19

10.16

Other Operating Income

13.57

13.63

12.87

11.59

11.11

Other Income

7.45

3

5.84

4.4

7.46

NTC Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

482

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

5,110.25

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

340.5

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

NTC Industries Ltd

232.65

381.39333.131.47011.73101.09

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

51.09

89.63326.841.130.260.0255.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NTC Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Tapan Kumar Chakraborty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anushree Chowdhury.

Independent Director

Sharad Kumar Bachhawat

Managing Director

Avijit Maity

Additional Director

Moumita Ghosh

Additional Director

Samprati Kamdar

Additional Director

Niraj Sinha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NTC Industries Ltd

Summary

NTC Industries Ltd. (Earlier known as RDB Industries Ltd) promoted by Sunderlal Dugar is engaged in the busines sof Real Estate Development and manufacture of Cigarettes. The company was incorporated on Nov 15 1991 as R D Builders and Developers and subsequently changed its name to the present one in 1994. The company took over the assets of New Tobacco Company on lease for three years in 1994. The same year(Dec 1994) the company went public with a premium of Rs. 10 to part-finance its longterm working capital requirements. Further it has also started commercial production of cigarettes in May 1994 in Calcutta but it has yet to start production in Andhra pradesh. The company is examining the feasibility of further lines of business activities into related businesses and strategic ventures and alliances. In 2003 the company has entered into an agreement with Sampoorna Asia Pte Ltd. to import and distribute cigarettes under Exclusive brand in India.In 1999, the Company acquired all the assets and properties of the New Tobacco Company (NTC) (in liquidation) including the Agarpara assets from the Honble High Court at Kolkata in Open Court Auction.During the year 2006-07, allotment of Companys 3650000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each made on 24.07.2006 got listed at Bombay StockExchange Ltd. and The Calcutta Stack Exchange Association Ltd. on 28.09.2006 and 07.03.2007 respectively. Again, allotment of Companys 750000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each made on 07.12.2006 got listed at Bo
Company FAQs

What is the NTC Industries Ltd share price today?

The NTC Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of NTC Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NTC Industries Ltd is ₹318.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NTC Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NTC Industries Ltd is 381.39 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NTC Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NTC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NTC Industries Ltd is ₹94.1 and ₹294.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NTC Industries Ltd?

NTC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.68%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at 120.96%, 6 Month at 83.99%, 3 Month at 12.72% and 1 Month at -1.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NTC Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NTC Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.10 %
Institutions - 3.16 %
Public - 41.74 %

