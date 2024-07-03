SectorTobacco Products
Open₹236.2
Prev. Close₹232.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.08
Day's High₹236.2
Day's Low₹215.35
52 Week's High₹294.9
52 Week's Low₹94.1
Book Value₹101.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)318.1
P/E381.39
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
11.94
11.94
11.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.07
48.77
47.18
40.07
Net Worth
74.01
60.71
59.12
52.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.87
14.15
14.29
13.42
yoy growth (%)
54.58
-0.97
6.47
51.08
Raw materials
-7.72
-5.2
-7.93
-7.33
As % of sales
35.32
36.75
55.5
54.65
Employee costs
-3.13
-3.4
-3.85
-3.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.54
1.7
2.01
0.61
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.51
-0.49
-0.5
Tax paid
-2.25
-0.76
0.01
-0.38
Working capital
8.81
6.24
5.36
-0.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.58
-0.97
6.47
51.08
Op profit growth
-271.1
65.49
-22.35
-22.41
EBIT growth
338.88
-15.43
152.19
-605.99
Net profit growth
124.69
2,061.54
-43.21
-145.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
31.85
38.6
20.25
19.08
11.09
Excise Duty
3.29
2.81
1.93
1.88
0.93
Net Sales
28.56
35.79
18.32
17.19
10.16
Other Operating Income
13.57
13.63
12.87
11.59
11.11
Other Income
7.45
3
5.84
4.4
7.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
482
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
5,110.25
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
340.5
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
NTC Industries Ltd
232.65
|381.39
|333.13
|1.47
|0
|11.73
|101.09
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
51.09
|89.63
|326.84
|1.13
|0.2
|60.02
|55.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Tapan Kumar Chakraborty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anushree Chowdhury.
Independent Director
Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
Managing Director
Avijit Maity
Additional Director
Moumita Ghosh
Additional Director
Samprati Kamdar
Additional Director
Niraj Sinha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NTC Industries Ltd
Summary
NTC Industries Ltd. (Earlier known as RDB Industries Ltd) promoted by Sunderlal Dugar is engaged in the busines sof Real Estate Development and manufacture of Cigarettes. The company was incorporated on Nov 15 1991 as R D Builders and Developers and subsequently changed its name to the present one in 1994. The company took over the assets of New Tobacco Company on lease for three years in 1994. The same year(Dec 1994) the company went public with a premium of Rs. 10 to part-finance its longterm working capital requirements. Further it has also started commercial production of cigarettes in May 1994 in Calcutta but it has yet to start production in Andhra pradesh. The company is examining the feasibility of further lines of business activities into related businesses and strategic ventures and alliances. In 2003 the company has entered into an agreement with Sampoorna Asia Pte Ltd. to import and distribute cigarettes under Exclusive brand in India.In 1999, the Company acquired all the assets and properties of the New Tobacco Company (NTC) (in liquidation) including the Agarpara assets from the Honble High Court at Kolkata in Open Court Auction.During the year 2006-07, allotment of Companys 3650000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each made on 24.07.2006 got listed at Bombay StockExchange Ltd. and The Calcutta Stack Exchange Association Ltd. on 28.09.2006 and 07.03.2007 respectively. Again, allotment of Companys 750000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each made on 07.12.2006 got listed at Bo
The NTC Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹222.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NTC Industries Ltd is ₹318.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NTC Industries Ltd is 381.39 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NTC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NTC Industries Ltd is ₹94.1 and ₹294.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NTC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.68%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at 120.96%, 6 Month at 83.99%, 3 Month at 12.72% and 1 Month at -1.44%.
