33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. The Annual Report and AGM Notice will be shared in the due course. Outcome - Results of the 33rd AGM of the Company Scrutinizers Report of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2024 via Video Conferencing/ OAVM mode at the deemed venue registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)