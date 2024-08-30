|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. The Annual Report and AGM Notice will be shared in the due course. Outcome - Results of the 33rd AGM of the Company Scrutinizers Report of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2024 via Video Conferencing/ OAVM mode at the deemed venue registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
