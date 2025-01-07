iifl-logo-icon 1
NTC Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

227.5
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.87

14.15

14.29

13.42

yoy growth (%)

54.58

-0.97

6.47

51.08

Raw materials

-7.72

-5.2

-7.93

-7.33

As % of sales

35.32

36.75

55.5

54.65

Employee costs

-3.13

-3.4

-3.85

-3.73

As % of sales

14.31

24.05

26.96

27.84

Other costs

-6.08

-8.42

-4.24

-4.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.81

59.55

29.71

34.2

Operating profit

4.93

-2.88

-1.74

-2.24

OPM

22.54

-20.36

-12.18

-16.71

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.51

-0.49

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.3

-0.36

-0.33

Other income

4.39

5.4

4.61

3.68

Profit before tax

8.54

1.7

2.01

0.61

Taxes

-2.25

-0.76

0.01

-0.38

Tax rate

-26.42

-45.03

0.66

-62.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.28

0.93

2.02

0.22

Exceptional items

0

1.86

-1.89

0

Net profit

6.28

2.79

0.12

0.22

yoy growth (%)

124.69

2,061.54

-43.21

-145.84

NPM

28.74

19.77

0.9

1.69

