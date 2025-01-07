Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.87
14.15
14.29
13.42
yoy growth (%)
54.58
-0.97
6.47
51.08
Raw materials
-7.72
-5.2
-7.93
-7.33
As % of sales
35.32
36.75
55.5
54.65
Employee costs
-3.13
-3.4
-3.85
-3.73
As % of sales
14.31
24.05
26.96
27.84
Other costs
-6.08
-8.42
-4.24
-4.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.81
59.55
29.71
34.2
Operating profit
4.93
-2.88
-1.74
-2.24
OPM
22.54
-20.36
-12.18
-16.71
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.51
-0.49
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.3
-0.36
-0.33
Other income
4.39
5.4
4.61
3.68
Profit before tax
8.54
1.7
2.01
0.61
Taxes
-2.25
-0.76
0.01
-0.38
Tax rate
-26.42
-45.03
0.66
-62.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.28
0.93
2.02
0.22
Exceptional items
0
1.86
-1.89
0
Net profit
6.28
2.79
0.12
0.22
yoy growth (%)
124.69
2,061.54
-43.21
-145.84
NPM
28.74
19.77
0.9
1.69
