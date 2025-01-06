iifl-logo-icon 1
NTC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

225.2
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR NTC Industries Ltd

NTC Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.54

1.7

2.01

0.61

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.51

-0.49

-0.5

Tax paid

-2.25

-0.76

0.01

-0.38

Working capital

8.81

6.24

5.36

-0.87

Other operating items

Operating

14.6

6.65

6.88

-1.14

Capital expenditure

0.37

-0.63

0.11

0.12

Free cash flow

14.98

6.01

7

-1.02

Equity raised

63.91

50.74

48.7

44.59

Investing

-0.24

-2.11

-0.04

3.93

Financing

3.96

4

4.66

3.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

82.61

58.65

60.32

50.63

NTC Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

