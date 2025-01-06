NTC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.54
1.7
2.01
0.61
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.51
-0.49
-0.5
Tax paid
-2.25
-0.76
0.01
-0.38
Working capital
8.81
6.24
5.36
-0.87
Other operating items
Operating
14.6
6.65
6.88
-1.14
Capital expenditure
0.37
-0.63
0.11
0.12
Free cash flow
14.98
6.01
7
-1.02
Equity raised
63.91
50.74
48.7
44.59
Investing
-0.24
-2.11
-0.04
3.93
Financing
3.96
4
4.66
3.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
82.61
58.65
60.32
50.63
