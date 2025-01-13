NTC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
11.94
11.94
11.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.07
48.77
47.18
40.07
Net Worth
74.01
60.71
59.12
52.01
Minority Interest
Debt
2.16
6.6
5.58
4.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.39
0.4
0.23
0.26
Total Liabilities
78.56
67.71
64.93
56.75
Fixed Assets
8.5
8.12
7.14
7.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.33
4.77
4.37
2.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.45
0.67
0.93
Networking Capital
52.49
51.85
51.58
39.65
Inventories
6.45
7.02
4.41
7.91
Inventory Days
131.95
Sundry Debtors
7.33
4.6
4.6
5.94
Debtor Days
99.09
Other Current Assets
52.29
52.62
53.33
45.57
Sundry Creditors
-3.39
-1.35
-0.9
-6.56
Creditor Days
109.43
Other Current Liabilities
-10.19
-11.04
-9.86
-13.21
Cash
0.44
2.52
1.18
6.45
Total Assets
78.56
67.71
64.94
56.74
