NTC Industries Ltd Summary

NTC Industries Ltd. (Earlier known as RDB Industries Ltd) promoted by Sunderlal Dugar is engaged in the busines sof Real Estate Development and manufacture of Cigarettes. The company was incorporated on Nov 15 1991 as R D Builders and Developers and subsequently changed its name to the present one in 1994. The company took over the assets of New Tobacco Company on lease for three years in 1994. The same year(Dec 1994) the company went public with a premium of Rs. 10 to part-finance its longterm working capital requirements. Further it has also started commercial production of cigarettes in May 1994 in Calcutta but it has yet to start production in Andhra pradesh. The company is examining the feasibility of further lines of business activities into related businesses and strategic ventures and alliances. In 2003 the company has entered into an agreement with Sampoorna Asia Pte Ltd. to import and distribute cigarettes under Exclusive brand in India.In 1999, the Company acquired all the assets and properties of the New Tobacco Company (NTC) (in liquidation) including the Agarpara assets from the Honble High Court at Kolkata in Open Court Auction.During the year 2006-07, allotment of Companys 3650000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each made on 24.07.2006 got listed at Bombay StockExchange Ltd. and The Calcutta Stack Exchange Association Ltd. on 28.09.2006 and 07.03.2007 respectively. Again, allotment of Companys 750000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each made on 07.12.2006 got listed at Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. on 23.03.2007.In 2007-08, the Company launched several new residential and retail projects like Regent Ganga, Regent Paradise, Regent Vista, Regent City, Regent Textiles, Regent High Street Mall and Regent Heritage across a cumulative seven million square feet. In 2010-11, the Real Estate Undertaking of the Company was demerged into a separate company viz. RDB Realty & Infrastructure Limited (RDBRIL), a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company through Scheme of Arrangement with effect from 12th April, 2010. As per said Scheme, the Demerged Real Estate Undertaking which was transferred to RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd issued 1 Share for every 1 Share in the Company on 24th June, 2010. As a result of demerger, the name of the Company got changed from RDB Industries Ltd to NTC Industries Ltd. effective on 31st March, 2011.