Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Allotment of 125000 shares upon conversion of warrants and Change in Directors. Details enclosed.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Conversion of 200000 warrants into equity shares

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. UFR of quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with the LRR issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Intimation of Conversion of 350000 Warrants into equivalent no. of equity shares.

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Intimation of allotment and conversion of 17,00,000 warrants into equivalent number of equity shares.

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the allotment of 25,75,000 warrants convertible into equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- as per the terms and conditions of SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Amendment to Capital Clause of the MOA of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter-alia consider fund raising through various means such as issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities including share warrants on preferential basis under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. The Annual Report and AGM Notice will be shared in the due course. To Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company along with Preferential issue of convertible equity share warrants to non-promoter group of persons. The Board also fixed the date of AGM and cut-off date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 24th day of May 2024 at 03:00 p.m. to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Due to unavoidable circumstances and unavailability of some of the Directors of the Company, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will have to be postponed to Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. to consider and approve the Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Annual Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 along with the Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis for consideration other than cash or/and cash under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the SEBI ICDR Regulations) including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the SEBI ICDR Regulations and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned issue subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard. any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. inter-alia to issue and allot upto 45,11,535 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each of the Company, on a Preferential Basis (Preferential Issue), at an Issue price of Rs. 130/- (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty only) to the specified shareholders of Solitude Flame Private Limited (SOL), in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. 2. The Company has entered into a Share Swap Agreement dated 16th February, 2024 with Solitude Flame Private Limited and its shareholders for purchase of 51,000 equity shares, aggregating to 51.00 % of the total share capital of SOL in exchange of 45,11,535 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of ntc industries limited, by way of Preferential Issue, at an Issue price of Rs. 130/- (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Company. Submitting the Outcome of Board Meeting under this head as the time mentioned while uploading the original outcome on BSE portal was selected in 12:00 hours format instead of 24:00 hours format in an inadvertent manner under the Outcome of Board Meeting Head. Apart from above there are no other reason for this revised outcome. Also, the pdf file attached remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024