NTC Industries Ltd Board Meeting

220.2
(0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

NTC Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Allotment of 125000 shares upon conversion of warrants and Change in Directors. Details enclosed.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Conversion of 200000 warrants into equity shares
Board Meeting9 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. UFR of quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with the LRR issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Intimation of Conversion of 350000 Warrants into equivalent no. of equity shares.
Board Meeting23 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Intimation of allotment and conversion of 17,00,000 warrants into equivalent number of equity shares.
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the allotment of 25,75,000 warrants convertible into equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- as per the terms and conditions of SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018.
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Amendment to Capital Clause of the MOA of the Company.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter-alia consider fund raising through various means such as issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities including share warrants on preferential basis under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 30th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. The Annual Report and AGM Notice will be shared in the due course. To Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company along with Preferential issue of convertible equity share warrants to non-promoter group of persons. The Board also fixed the date of AGM and cut-off date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 24th day of May 2024 at 03:00 p.m. to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Due to unavoidable circumstances and unavailability of some of the Directors of the Company, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will have to be postponed to Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. to consider and approve the Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Annual Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 along with the Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis for consideration other than cash or/and cash under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the SEBI ICDR Regulations) including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the SEBI ICDR Regulations and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned issue subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard. any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. inter-alia to issue and allot upto 45,11,535 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each of the Company, on a Preferential Basis (Preferential Issue), at an Issue price of Rs. 130/- (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty only) to the specified shareholders of Solitude Flame Private Limited (SOL), in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. 2. The Company has entered into a Share Swap Agreement dated 16th February, 2024 with Solitude Flame Private Limited and its shareholders for purchase of 51,000 equity shares, aggregating to 51.00 % of the total share capital of SOL in exchange of 45,11,535 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of ntc industries limited, by way of Preferential Issue, at an Issue price of Rs. 130/- (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Company. Submitting the Outcome of Board Meeting under this head as the time mentioned while uploading the original outcome on BSE portal was selected in 12:00 hours format instead of 24:00 hours format in an inadvertent manner under the Outcome of Board Meeting Head. Apart from above there are no other reason for this revised outcome. Also, the pdf file attached remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202429 Jan 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has inter alia approved and taken on record the appointment as Additional Directors and cessation of existing directors. Details enclosed. The Board of directors of the Company has at its meeting held today, inter-alia taken on record and accepted the Resignation tendered by Mr. Niraj Sinha (DIN: 06979287) effective from close of business hours of 29.01.2024 Appointment and Cessation of Directors. Further, reconstitution of Board Committees.

NTC Industries: Related News

No Record Found

