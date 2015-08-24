iifl-logo
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

1.56
(-4.88%)
Aug 24, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-56.39

-53.89

-51.4

-48.85

Net Worth

-44.39

-41.89

-39.4

-36.85

Minority Interest

Debt

19.17

19.17

19.17

21.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-25.22

-22.72

-20.23

-15.06

Fixed Assets

2.83

2.89

2.94

3.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.08

3.09

3.11

3.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-31.14

-28.72

-26.29

-21.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

3.55

3.31

3.03

2.88

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-34.69

-32.03

-29.32

-24.09

Cash

0

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

-25.23

-22.74

-20.24

-15.06

