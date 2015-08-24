Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-56.39
-53.89
-51.4
-48.85
Net Worth
-44.39
-41.89
-39.4
-36.85
Minority Interest
Debt
19.17
19.17
19.17
21.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-25.22
-22.72
-20.23
-15.06
Fixed Assets
2.83
2.89
2.94
3.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.08
3.09
3.11
3.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-31.14
-28.72
-26.29
-21.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
3.55
3.31
3.03
2.88
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-34.69
-32.03
-29.32
-24.09
Cash
0
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
-25.23
-22.74
-20.24
-15.06
