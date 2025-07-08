iifl-logo
Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd Share Price Live

1.56
(-4.88%)
Aug 24, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.56
  • Day's High1.56
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.64
  • Day's Low1.56
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-36.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.87
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Jun-2014Mar-2014Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 99.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-56.39

-53.89

-51.4

-48.85

Net Worth

-44.39

-41.89

-39.4

-36.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

B S Rajpurohit

Director

Mahesh Jain

Director

Ragini Gupta

Registered Office

101/102 Triveni Co-op Hsg Soci,

Mitt Chowki Marve Rd Malad(W),

Maharashtra - 400064

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: investor.nutech@gmail.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1989, IIT Capital Services was promoted by the IIT group. The company is managed by Chairman Sushil Premchand and Managing Director Yogesh Kapadia. IIT came out with a Rs 9.60-cr publi...
Reports by Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd is ₹1.87 Cr. as of 24 Aug ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 24 Aug ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Aug ‘15

What is the CAGR of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd?

Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.90%, 3 Years at 12.35%, 1 Year at 164.41%, 6 Month at 18.18%, 3 Month at -21.21% and 1 Month at -9.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nu-Tech Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 99.62 %

