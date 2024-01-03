Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.52
0.16
0.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.68
0.84
0.17
Net Worth
4.2
1
0.33
Minority Interest
Debt
5.71
0.28
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.91
1.28
0.33
Fixed Assets
7.48
2.27
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.07
0.01
Networking Capital
-3.67
-1.1
0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1
1.17
0.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.78
3.81
2.53
Sundry Creditors
-1.81
-0.73
-0.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.64
-5.35
-2.7
Cash
5.82
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
9.91
1.29
0.32
No Record Found
