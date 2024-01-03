iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.52

0.16

0.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.68

0.84

0.17

Net Worth

4.2

1

0.33

Minority Interest

Debt

5.71

0.28

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.91

1.28

0.33

Fixed Assets

7.48

2.27

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.07

0.01

Networking Capital

-3.67

-1.1

0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1

1.17

0.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.78

3.81

2.53

Sundry Creditors

-1.81

-0.73

-0.25

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.64

-5.35

-2.7

Cash

5.82

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

9.91

1.29

0.32

Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.