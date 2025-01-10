To,

The Members of Oasis Securities Limited

Report on the audit of the Ind AS financial statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Oasis Securities Limited (the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the statement of cash flows and the Statement for Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

The manner in which the key audit matters have been addressed is given herein below in tabular form:

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters a. Impairment of financial assets (expected credit loss) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to recognise impairment loss allowance towards its financial assets (designated at amortised cost and fair value through profit & loss) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. Such ECL allowance is required to be measured considering the guiding principles of Ind AS 109 including: • We read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109. • unbiased, probability weighted outcome under various scenarios; • We tested the criteria for staging of loans based on their past-due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3 and vice versa. • time value of money; • We evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. • impact arising from forward looking macro- economic factors and; • Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. • availability of reasonable and supportable information without undue costs. • Assessed the floor/minimum rates of provisioning applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults. Applying these principles involves significant estimation in various aspects, such as: Audited disclosures included in the Ind AS financial statements in respect of expected credit losses. • grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; • staging of loans and estimation of behavioural life; • determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; • estimation of losses for loan products with no/minimal historical defaults. Considering the significance of such allowance to the overall financial statements and the degree of estimation involved in computation of expected credit losses, this area is considered as a key audit matter. b. Fair Valuation of Investments The Companys investments (other than investment in Subsidiary and Associates) are measured at fair value at each reporting date and these fair value measurements significantly impact the Companys results. Within the Companys investment portfolio, the valuation of certain assets such as unquoted equity and bonds requires significant judgement as a result of quoted prices being unavailable and limited liquidity in these markets. We have assessed the Companys process to compute the fair value of various investments. For quoted instruments we have independently obtained market quotations and recalculated the fair valuations. For the unquoted instruments, we have obtained an understanding of the various valuation methods used by management and analysed the reasonableness of the principal assumptions made for estimating the fair values and various other data used while arriving at the fair value measurement.

4. Information other than the Ind AS financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

4 If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements responsibility for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are

inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "I", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ll to this report; and

(g) . With respect to the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 26 to the financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there could be any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. i. The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.;

ii. The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

I. According to the information and explanations given to us,

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE").

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all the fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE and intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988 as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. The Company is a financing and investing company, accordingly, does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

III. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and made any investments with the companies or parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act.

V. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VI. To the best our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, provident fund, employees state insurance fund and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, provident fund, employees state insurance fund and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, provident fund, employees state insurance fund and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Due Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending / Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 18.89 2.41 AY 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

VIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to financial institutions, banks Government and dues to debenture holders.

X. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

XIV. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 Using the work of Internal Auditors.

XV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

XVI. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is registered, as required, under Section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the company is not required to undertake any CSR activities.

XXI. The company does not have any holding or subsidiary companies and hence it is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable to the company.

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure II referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Report on Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Oasis Securities Limited (the ‘Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements

and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.