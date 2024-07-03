Summary

Oasis Securities Ltd was originally incorporated on 6th November 1986 as Abhishek India Limited. It subsequently changed its name to Oasis Securities Limited on 1st February, 1995 thereby keeping the name in consonance with the Companys foray into the business of finance and securities. Promoted by Shri Indra Kumar Bagri, the Company was in the business of Stock Broking and Financial Services. It later sold its NSE broking business and Depository business - that of being a Depository Participant of NSDL. The Company is presently a non deposit taking NBFC organisation, engaged in the NBFI business. The Company, now focusing on its NBFC activities, is looking for new avenues for further growth in this area.Apart from this, the Company with the help of sister concerns offer comprehensive well diversified services in Mutual Fund Distribution, I.P.O. activities as well as Life Insurance. It offer loans at reasonable interest rates and are dedicated to providing quality services to its clients.

