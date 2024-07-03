iifl-logo-icon 1
Oasis Securities Ltd Share Price

403.25
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  Open403
  Day's High403.25
  52 Wk High434.8
  Prev. Close395.35
  Day's Low403
  52 Wk Low 88.5
  Turnover (lac)7.75
  P/E54.08
  Face Value10
  Book Value72.29
  EPS7.31
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.6
  Div. Yield0
Oasis Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS
Oasis Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

403

Prev. Close

395.35

Turnover(Lac.)

7.75

Day's High

403.25

Day's Low

403

52 Week's High

434.8

52 Week's Low

88.5

Book Value

72.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.6

P/E

54.08

EPS

7.31

Divi. Yield

0

Oasis Securities Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Oasis Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Oasis Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.64%

Non-Promoter- 29.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oasis Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.85

1.85

1.85

1.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.5

9.14

9.48

7.24

Net Worth

12.35

10.99

11.33

9.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.23

3.26

1.43

-0.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oasis Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oasis Securities Ltd

MORE ABOUT Oasis Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

DeviDutt Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Priya Sodhani

Non Executive Director

G. C. Jain

Managing Director

Rajesh Kumar Sodhani

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Bhattar

Independent Director

Meenu Kabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirti Mool Chand Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oasis Securities Ltd

Summary

Oasis Securities Ltd was originally incorporated on 6th November 1986 as Abhishek India Limited. It subsequently changed its name to Oasis Securities Limited on 1st February, 1995 thereby keeping the name in consonance with the Companys foray into the business of finance and securities. Promoted by Shri Indra Kumar Bagri, the Company was in the business of Stock Broking and Financial Services. It later sold its NSE broking business and Depository business - that of being a Depository Participant of NSDL. The Company is presently a non deposit taking NBFC organisation, engaged in the NBFI business. The Company, now focusing on its NBFC activities, is looking for new avenues for further growth in this area.Apart from this, the Company with the help of sister concerns offer comprehensive well diversified services in Mutual Fund Distribution, I.P.O. activities as well as Life Insurance. It offer loans at reasonable interest rates and are dedicated to providing quality services to its clients.
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Oasis Securities Ltd share price today?

The Oasis Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹403.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oasis Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oasis Securities Ltd is ₹74.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oasis Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oasis Securities Ltd is 54.08 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oasis Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oasis Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oasis Securities Ltd is ₹88.5 and ₹434.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oasis Securities Ltd?

Oasis Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.70%, 3 Years at 56.47%, 1 Year at 276.70%, 6 Month at 129.85%, 3 Month at 100.79% and 1 Month at 0.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oasis Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oasis Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

