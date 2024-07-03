SectorFinance
Open₹403
Prev. Close₹395.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.75
Day's High₹403.25
Day's Low₹403
52 Week's High₹434.8
52 Week's Low₹88.5
Book Value₹72.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.6
P/E54.08
EPS7.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.85
1.85
1.85
1.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.5
9.14
9.48
7.24
Net Worth
12.35
10.99
11.33
9.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.23
3.26
1.43
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
DeviDutt Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Priya Sodhani
Non Executive Director
G. C. Jain
Managing Director
Rajesh Kumar Sodhani
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Bhattar
Independent Director
Meenu Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirti Mool Chand Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oasis Securities Ltd
Summary
Oasis Securities Ltd was originally incorporated on 6th November 1986 as Abhishek India Limited. It subsequently changed its name to Oasis Securities Limited on 1st February, 1995 thereby keeping the name in consonance with the Companys foray into the business of finance and securities. Promoted by Shri Indra Kumar Bagri, the Company was in the business of Stock Broking and Financial Services. It later sold its NSE broking business and Depository business - that of being a Depository Participant of NSDL. The Company is presently a non deposit taking NBFC organisation, engaged in the NBFI business. The Company, now focusing on its NBFC activities, is looking for new avenues for further growth in this area.Apart from this, the Company with the help of sister concerns offer comprehensive well diversified services in Mutual Fund Distribution, I.P.O. activities as well as Life Insurance. It offer loans at reasonable interest rates and are dedicated to providing quality services to its clients.
