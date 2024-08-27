iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oasis Securities Ltd AGM

336.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Oasis Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Consider and approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 In compliance with SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, copy of Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held through video conferencing/Other audio visual means is hereby attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith enclosing the proceeding of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, submitting herewith Report of Scrutinizer dated September 19, 2024 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(XII) of Companies Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 submitting herewith the Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the questions received from the shareholders and respective answer given by the management of the Company in the 37th AGM. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)

Oasis Securities: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oasis Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.