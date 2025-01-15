Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 19 Dec 2024

OASIS SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential issue in one or more tranches in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required; 2. To consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company presently having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as the Board may determine; 3. To Consider and approve Alteration in the Capital clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company subsequent to aforesaid proposal of sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company 4. To finalize the day date time and venue for convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM)/Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders of the company and to finalize the draft Notice of EGM/Postal Ballot and such other allied matters.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30(LODR)- CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, November 06, 2024 which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as on September 30, 2024, thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. Appointment of Mr. Devi Dutt Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company; 3. Approval for keeping the books of accounts and other relevant papers of the Company at Jaipur Office; 4. Approval for re-appointment of M/s Bhatter & Company as Internal Auditor of the Company; 5. Approval for appointment of M/s ARMS & Associates LLP as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:10 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Consider and approve the Boards Report of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Consider and approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024; 3. Modification in the tenure of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Sodhani, Managing Director of the Company from 5 years to 3 years 4. Modification in the tenure of Mr. Devi Dutt Agarwal, Whole Time Director of the Company from 5 years to 3 years

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Appointment of two Independent Directors and Change in Designation of existing two Directors

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

OASIS SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the appointment of additional directors on the Board namely Rajesh Kumar Sodhani Priya Sodhani DeviDutt Agarwal and Gyan Chand Jain 2) acceptance of resignation of existing Directors namely Indra Kumar Bagri Anil Kumar Bagri Vimal Damani and Smita Pachisia Proceedings of the Board meeting held today via video conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

OASIS SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to provisions of Reg 30, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and unanimously approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Copy of the same along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors is attached Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

OASIS SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window for dealing in the companys securities shall reopen after the conclusion of 48 hours of the aforesaid meeting. At the board meeting held today, May 28, 2024, the Board of Directors inter-alia, considered and unanimously: 1) approved Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 2) Adopted the Audited Financial Statements of the Company along with draft Auditors Report for year ended March 31, 2024 The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 pm and concluded at 4:00 pm Read less.. Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, attached herewith duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 28, 2024: 1) Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with the unmodified opinion 2) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024