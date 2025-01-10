To the Members of Objectone Information Systems Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ObjectOne Information Systems Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, Hie Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to tire best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, Hie aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the Information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Hie Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 ofthe Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2022, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes inequity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with llie Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in die Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with die independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have Mulled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics, We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Shareholders hrfomiation and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based ou the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of tills oilier information, we are required to report that fact, We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Depending on the facts and circumstances of the entity and the Audit, there are no key audit matters to communicate in the Audit Report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for tire matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income) changes inequity, cash flows of tire Company in accordance witlitlie accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of foe Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of foe Act for safeguarding foe assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of foe accounting records, relevant to foe preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for am- opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate indre circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of tire Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether tire Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating tire results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with, governance regarding, among other matters, die planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the puiposes of our Audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appeals from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Plow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with Hie relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with die Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2013 as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from die directors as on March 31,2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of die directors is disqualified as on March 31,2022 from being appointed as a director in terms ofSection 164 (2) of the Act.

0 With respect to die adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of die Company and die operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on die adequacy and operative effectiveness of die Companys financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to die other matters to be included in die Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during die year is in accordance with die provisions of section 197of die Act;

10 With respect to the other matters to be included in die Auditors Report in accordance witii Rule 11 of die Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to die best of our information and according to die explanations given to us:

L The Company does not have pending Ktigadons which would impact on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards.

iif. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2022.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources of kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of die Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to die best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with die understanding, whedier recorded in writing or otherwise, diat die Company shall, whedier directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that die representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided in (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, die question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure B\ a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extend applicable*

For P C N & Associates. Chartered Accountants FRN: 016016S K Gopala Krishna Partner Membership Number: 203605 UDIN: 22203605AJWPVR7612 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2022

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Reporton Otlier Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ObjectOne Information Systems Limited of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over .financial reporting of ObjectOne Information Systems Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of Its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

a. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect

on the financial statements.

Internal Limitations of Financial Controls over Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PCK & Associates. Chartered Accountants FRN: 016016S K Gopala Krishna Partner Membership Number: 203605 UDIN: 22203605AJWPVR7612 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2022

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date, to the Members of ObjectOne Information Systems Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2022.

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) According to die information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of die Company, die Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment & Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of die records of die Company, the Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment by which die Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company are being verified in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to die size of die Company and die nature of its business. Pursuant to die program, property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by die management duiing die year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on audit procedures performed for die purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given to us and on die basis of our examination of records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to ns and on the basis of our examination of the records of die Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible Assets or botii during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 3 lsl March 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. a) The Company is in die business of providing software services and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to tire Company.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on die basis of security of assets and no quarterly returns or statements are filed by the Company.

iii. During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, Secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Hence reporting under (iii) a, (iii) b, (iii)c, (iii)d, (iii)e, and (iii)f, not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of tire Company, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186ofthe Act,

v. The Company has notaccepted deposits duringthe year and doesnothave any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 202land therefore, the provisions of die clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to tire Company at present,

vi. The maintenance of cost records has notbeen specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to die Company,

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a} The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2022 for a period of more Ilian six months from die date they became payable,

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Value added tax, Cess or odier statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company lias not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unr ecorded and income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

lx. a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

c) According to tire information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose of which the loans obtained during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company.

e) According to tlie information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, die Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), preferential offer during the year.

xi. a) Based on examination of books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in for ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the ear and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per Section 406 of "the Act".

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, die Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and tire details of related party transactions have been disclosed in die Financial Statements as required by die applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on 0111 examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate widi die size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of die Internal Auditors for die period under audit are reviewed by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to die Information and explanations given to us, during die year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of die Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to die Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3(XVI) (a) of die Order in not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3 (XVI) (b) of die Order in not applicable,

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in die regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3(XVT} (clof the Order in not applicable.

d) The Company is not a part of any group (as per provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016 as amended. Accordingly, Clause 3(XVI)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any Cash Losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

rix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing, at tire date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on tire facts up to the date of die audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Company does not have any liability to transfer the funds to the Corporate Social Responsibility account under section 135 of Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, Clauses 3 (XX)(a) and 3(XX)(b) of the order are not applicable.