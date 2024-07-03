Summary

Objectone Information Systems Ltd is a global I.T. solution provider with strong estallished presence in India and U.S. since, incorporated on 06 February 1996. Object One delivers specialized, cutting-edge, synergistic solutions that enable decision making for businesses like yours. It delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective IT services to customers globally. It provide world-class technology services by constantly exploring and implementing innovative solutions that drive long-term value to customers. With ObjectOnes services for package applications, clients have access to a broad range of expert resources. The Company brings the expertise, processes, tools, and methodologies required in a successful implementation. It help client build a stable environment and implement the required processes so that predictability and availability is high while ownership costs remain low. The Company has offered World class deployments in various domains namely -Government, Manufacturing, Insurance, Finance, Engineering and Power.The Companys strong presence & core expertise in the web applications, portal development, content management system, search engine optimization, social media optimization, mobile app development and implementation enabled it to identify world class products to address various industry sectors needs.The company sold its 100% subsidiary, M/s. ObjectNet Technologies Inc, USA during the Q1 of 2015-16. The Company acquired a foreign Subsidiary Company nam

