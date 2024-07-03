iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Objectone Information Systems Ltd Share Price

10.44
(1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.5
  • Day's High10.5
  • 52 Wk High23.3
  • Prev. Close10.28
  • Day's Low10.01
  • 52 Wk Low 8.53
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Objectone Information Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

10.5

Prev. Close

10.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

10.5

Day's Low

10.01

52 Week's High

23.3

52 Week's Low

8.53

Book Value

15.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Objectone Information Systems Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Objectone Information Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Objectone Information Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.94%

Non-Promoter- 83.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Objectone Information Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.51

2.47

1.77

1.62

Net Worth

14.02

12.98

12.28

12.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.32

8.54

5.18

6.65

yoy growth (%)

67.62

64.65

-21.98

-3.82

Raw materials

-2.24

0.31

3.37

0.17

As % of sales

15.68

3.67

65.05

2.63

Employee costs

-3.89

-3.05

-3.23

-3.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

0.13

-2.33

-0.33

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.28

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.32

0.01

-0.03

0.22

Working capital

-0.38

0.36

0.35

0.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.62

64.65

-21.98

-3.82

Op profit growth

137.17

-123.64

4,298.62

-55.33

EBIT growth

259.19

-114.89

614.52

-120.11

Net profit growth

370.64

-106.29

2,135.9

-108.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

60.11

37.08

28.57

28.04

26.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

60.11

37.08

28.57

28.04

26.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.07

0.22

0.03

0.09

View Annually Results

Objectone Information Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Objectone Information Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Ravi Shankar

Independent Director

B S N Kumar

Director

K Himabindu

Independent Director

Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana

Independent Director

E Kavitha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Syed Arif Hussain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Objectone Information Systems Ltd

Summary

Objectone Information Systems Ltd is a global I.T. solution provider with strong estallished presence in India and U.S. since, incorporated on 06 February 1996. Object One delivers specialized, cutting-edge, synergistic solutions that enable decision making for businesses like yours. It delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective IT services to customers globally. It provide world-class technology services by constantly exploring and implementing innovative solutions that drive long-term value to customers. With ObjectOnes services for package applications, clients have access to a broad range of expert resources. The Company brings the expertise, processes, tools, and methodologies required in a successful implementation. It help client build a stable environment and implement the required processes so that predictability and availability is high while ownership costs remain low. The Company has offered World class deployments in various domains namely -Government, Manufacturing, Insurance, Finance, Engineering and Power.The Companys strong presence & core expertise in the web applications, portal development, content management system, search engine optimization, social media optimization, mobile app development and implementation enabled it to identify world class products to address various industry sectors needs.The company sold its 100% subsidiary, M/s. ObjectNet Technologies Inc, USA during the Q1 of 2015-16. The Company acquired a foreign Subsidiary Company nam
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Objectone Information Systems Ltd share price today?

The Objectone Information Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Objectone Information Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is ₹10.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Objectone Information Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Objectone Information Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Objectone Information Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is ₹8.53 and ₹23.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Objectone Information Systems Ltd?

Objectone Information Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.93%, 3 Years at -13.35%, 1 Year at -49.51%, 6 Month at -31.15%, 3 Month at -3.02% and 1 Month at 1.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Objectone Information Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Objectone Information Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.