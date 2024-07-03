Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.5
Prev. Close₹10.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹10.5
Day's Low₹10.01
52 Week's High₹23.3
52 Week's Low₹8.53
Book Value₹15.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.51
2.47
1.77
1.62
Net Worth
14.02
12.98
12.28
12.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.32
8.54
5.18
6.65
yoy growth (%)
67.62
64.65
-21.98
-3.82
Raw materials
-2.24
0.31
3.37
0.17
As % of sales
15.68
3.67
65.05
2.63
Employee costs
-3.89
-3.05
-3.23
-3.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
0.13
-2.33
-0.33
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.28
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.32
0.01
-0.03
0.22
Working capital
-0.38
0.36
0.35
0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.62
64.65
-21.98
-3.82
Op profit growth
137.17
-123.64
4,298.62
-55.33
EBIT growth
259.19
-114.89
614.52
-120.11
Net profit growth
370.64
-106.29
2,135.9
-108.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
60.11
37.08
28.57
28.04
26.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
60.11
37.08
28.57
28.04
26.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.07
0.22
0.03
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K Ravi Shankar
Independent Director
B S N Kumar
Director
K Himabindu
Independent Director
Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana
Independent Director
E Kavitha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Syed Arif Hussain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Objectone Information Systems Ltd
Summary
Objectone Information Systems Ltd is a global I.T. solution provider with strong estallished presence in India and U.S. since, incorporated on 06 February 1996. Object One delivers specialized, cutting-edge, synergistic solutions that enable decision making for businesses like yours. It delivers high quality, reliable and cost-effective IT services to customers globally. It provide world-class technology services by constantly exploring and implementing innovative solutions that drive long-term value to customers. With ObjectOnes services for package applications, clients have access to a broad range of expert resources. The Company brings the expertise, processes, tools, and methodologies required in a successful implementation. It help client build a stable environment and implement the required processes so that predictability and availability is high while ownership costs remain low. The Company has offered World class deployments in various domains namely -Government, Manufacturing, Insurance, Finance, Engineering and Power.The Companys strong presence & core expertise in the web applications, portal development, content management system, search engine optimization, social media optimization, mobile app development and implementation enabled it to identify world class products to address various industry sectors needs.The company sold its 100% subsidiary, M/s. ObjectNet Technologies Inc, USA during the Q1 of 2015-16. The Company acquired a foreign Subsidiary Company nam
Read More
The Objectone Information Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is ₹10.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Objectone Information Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Objectone Information Systems Ltd is ₹8.53 and ₹23.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Objectone Information Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.93%, 3 Years at -13.35%, 1 Year at -49.51%, 6 Month at -31.15%, 3 Month at -3.02% and 1 Month at 1.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.