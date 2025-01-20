Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.87
6.63
12.88
-1.06
Op profit growth
-6.64
-30.58
-149.64
-447.73
EBIT growth
31.29
-34.1
-136.32
-1,037.61
Net profit growth
-19.86
-46.44
-120.98
-884.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.97
2.15
3.3
-7.51
EBIT margin
2.15
1.67
2.7
-8.39
Net profit margin
0.71
0.9
1.79
-9.67
RoCE
4.15
3.13
4.75
-12.48
RoNW
0.36
0.46
0.88
-3.95
RoA
0.34
0.42
0.79
-3.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.19
0.24
0.45
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.03
0.08
0.21
-2.41
Book value per share
13.38
13.19
12.95
12.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.31
5.58
7.44
0
P/CEPS
73.24
16.34
15.86
-1.34
P/B
0.2
0.1
0.25
0.25
EV/EBIDTA
0.15
2.91
2.01
-2.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-61.17
-3.2
2.81
1.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.9
123.97
122.69
93.93
Inventory days
57.17
59.15
55.03
30.55
Creditor days
-66.27
-131.75
-141.88
-94.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.7
-2.26
-2.83
7.28
Net debt / equity
-0.19
0.03
-0.11
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-4.86
0.72
-1.81
-0.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.42
1.8
2.48
14.48
Employee costs
-65.99
-75.24
-81.59
-87.15
Other costs
-26.6
-24.41
-17.58
-34.84
