Objectone Information Systems Ltd Key Ratios

10.8
(2.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Objectone Information Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.87

6.63

12.88

-1.06

Op profit growth

-6.64

-30.58

-149.64

-447.73

EBIT growth

31.29

-34.1

-136.32

-1,037.61

Net profit growth

-19.86

-46.44

-120.98

-884.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.97

2.15

3.3

-7.51

EBIT margin

2.15

1.67

2.7

-8.39

Net profit margin

0.71

0.9

1.79

-9.67

RoCE

4.15

3.13

4.75

-12.48

RoNW

0.36

0.46

0.88

-3.95

RoA

0.34

0.42

0.79

-3.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.19

0.24

0.45

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.03

0.08

0.21

-2.41

Book value per share

13.38

13.19

12.95

12.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.31

5.58

7.44

0

P/CEPS

73.24

16.34

15.86

-1.34

P/B

0.2

0.1

0.25

0.25

EV/EBIDTA

0.15

2.91

2.01

-2.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-61.17

-3.2

2.81

1.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.9

123.97

122.69

93.93

Inventory days

57.17

59.15

55.03

30.55

Creditor days

-66.27

-131.75

-141.88

-94.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.7

-2.26

-2.83

7.28

Net debt / equity

-0.19

0.03

-0.11

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-4.86

0.72

-1.81

-0.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.42

1.8

2.48

14.48

Employee costs

-65.99

-75.24

-81.59

-87.15

Other costs

-26.6

-24.41

-17.58

-34.84

