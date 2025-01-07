Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.32
8.54
5.18
6.65
yoy growth (%)
67.62
64.65
-21.98
-3.82
Raw materials
-2.24
0.31
3.37
0.17
As % of sales
15.68
3.67
65.05
2.63
Employee costs
-3.89
-3.05
-3.23
-3.11
As % of sales
27.17
35.74
62.34
46.81
Other costs
-7.14
-5.36
-7.18
-3.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.86
62.77
138.55
56.46
Operating profit
1.04
0.43
-1.86
-0.04
OPM
7.28
5.14
-35.85
-0.63
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.28
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.16
-0.26
-0.04
Other income
0.21
0.03
0.08
0.05
Profit before tax
1.01
0.13
-2.33
-0.33
Taxes
-0.32
0.01
-0.03
0.22
Tax rate
-31.39
7.29
1.28
-68.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.69
0.14
-2.36
-0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.69
0.14
-2.36
-0.1
yoy growth (%)
370.64
-106.29
2,135.9
-108.46
NPM
4.88
1.73
-45.49
-1.58
