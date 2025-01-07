iifl-logo-icon 1
Objectone Information Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.37
(1.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:06:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.32

8.54

5.18

6.65

yoy growth (%)

67.62

64.65

-21.98

-3.82

Raw materials

-2.24

0.31

3.37

0.17

As % of sales

15.68

3.67

65.05

2.63

Employee costs

-3.89

-3.05

-3.23

-3.11

As % of sales

27.17

35.74

62.34

46.81

Other costs

-7.14

-5.36

-7.18

-3.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.86

62.77

138.55

56.46

Operating profit

1.04

0.43

-1.86

-0.04

OPM

7.28

5.14

-35.85

-0.63

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.28

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.16

-0.26

-0.04

Other income

0.21

0.03

0.08

0.05

Profit before tax

1.01

0.13

-2.33

-0.33

Taxes

-0.32

0.01

-0.03

0.22

Tax rate

-31.39

7.29

1.28

-68.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.69

0.14

-2.36

-0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.69

0.14

-2.36

-0.1

yoy growth (%)

370.64

-106.29

2,135.9

-108.46

NPM

4.88

1.73

-45.49

-1.58

