Objectone Information Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.22
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Objectone Inform FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.01

0.13

-2.33

-0.33

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.28

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.32

0.01

-0.03

0.22

Working capital

-0.38

0.36

0.35

0.44

Other operating items

Operating

0.16

0.34

-2.29

0.03

Capital expenditure

0.16

-4.15

-0.03

0.02

Free cash flow

0.32

-3.8

-2.33

0.06

Equity raised

3.54

2.83

7.14

7.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.84

-0.76

2.08

0.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.02

-1.73

6.88

8.11

