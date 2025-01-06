Objectone Information Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.01
0.13
-2.33
-0.33
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.28
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.32
0.01
-0.03
0.22
Working capital
-0.38
0.36
0.35
0.44
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
0.34
-2.29
0.03
Capital expenditure
0.16
-4.15
-0.03
0.02
Free cash flow
0.32
-3.8
-2.33
0.06
Equity raised
3.54
2.83
7.14
7.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.84
-0.76
2.08
0.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.02
-1.73
6.88
8.11
