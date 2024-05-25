To the Members of OCEANIC FOODS LIMITED

Report on the audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of OCEANIC FOODS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as‘ financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (‘the Acf) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors response 1. Valuation of Inventory (refer Note 2.10 for accounting policy on Inventories) As per IND AS-2 - Inventories, closing inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value (estimated selling price less estimated cost to sell). 1. Obtained an understanding of business model & parameters affecting the valuation of products. Considering that, since the company is in the business of Agro based Dehydrated products, the following factors impact the valuation of these inventories: 2. Obtained an understanding of the parameters affecting the net realizable value of products and assessed and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgments applied by the management. a) Volatility of Agro based market, 3. Obtained laboratory testing report of inventory .as at March 31, 2024, analyzing various parameters affecting valuation of these products. b) Salability of the product & 4. Obtained costing of semi-finished goods & finished goods from the management of the company and verified the reasonableness of the costing method adopted by the company in view of size and nature of the company. c) Qualitative characteristics of the products which are variable in nature. 5. Compared the cost of products derived by the weighted average method & NRV of the products based on the quotations received by the company for supply of products, having similar parameters. Thus, there is always volatility factor involved in the valuation "of these dehydrated products (mainly Onion & Garlic) lying in stock at the year-end in any form, whether Raw, Semi-finished or Finished form. Therefore, it has been considered as a key audit matter. 6. Compared the cost of finished goods with the estimated net realizable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realizable value where the cost was higher than the net realizable value. 7. Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. 8. We assessed the disclosure is in accordance with applicable accounting standards

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Chairmans Letter, Management Discussion and Analysis, and Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation and presentation of these financial statement that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Managerial remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act with respect to requisite approval of the member.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us;

i. According to records of the company, the company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial positions in its financial statements - Refer Notes 32 to the Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; hence the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

iii. According to records of the company, information and explanation given by management of the company, there is no dividend outstanding to be paid, hence no amounts were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid interim or final dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, as described in note 40(j) to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

However, unauthorised changes to the database by any user specifically does not carry the feature of a concurrent real time audit trail.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For, Kamlesh Rathod & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah

Partner

Membership No.: 131261

Signed at Jamnagar on 25th May, 2024

UDIN: 24131261BKBPJM8567

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of OCEANIC FOODS LIMITED. on the Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment & relevant details of right of use asset.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where company is lessee and lease agreement are duly in favor of lessee) disclosed in financial statements are held in the name of company.

In respect of land taken on lease from related parties on which factory building has been constructed and disclosed as right-of-use assets in the financial statements, the title deeds of immovable properties taken on lease arrangements are in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a)The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. Inventories lying with cold storage have been substantially confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and confirmations for inventories lying with cold storage.

(b)As disclosed in note 15.2 to the Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except for below mentioned period:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Quarter Value as per Statements Value as per Books of accounts Difference Q1 1538.07 1720.78 (182.71) Q2 1153.24 1153.24 - Q3 1154.45 1154.45 - Q4 - (*) 1704.82 -

(*) Company has not submitted the stock statement for the period ended March 31, 2024 till the date of audit report and submitted subsequently after date of approval of financial statements.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not made investment in, provided any loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any entity, or other parties.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(b) Since, the Company has not made any investments, provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any entity, or other parties, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) (b), 3(iii)(c), 3 (iii) (d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) The Company has not advanced any loans, guarantees or security to any entity covered by the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, pertaining to these transactions. In respect of investments made, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not availed any term loan during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally "convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)

a. No material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the note 37 to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and immediately preceding financial year respectively. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 39 to the Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company and hence reporting under clause (xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For, Kamlesh Rathod & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah

Partner

Membership No.: 131261

Signed at Jamnagar on 25th May, 2024

UDIN: 24131261BKBPJM8567

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on Ind AS financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 of Oceanic Foods Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The act) (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Oceanic Foods Limited (‘the company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statement of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financials

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financials

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of the management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatement due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, Kamlesh Rathod & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 117930W

Sagar Shah

Partner

Membership No.: 131261

Signed at Jamnagar on 25th May, 2024

UDIN: 24131261BKBPJM8567