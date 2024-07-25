iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oceanic Foods Ltd Share Price

49.05
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:12:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51
  • Day's High51
  • 52 Wk High83.59
  • Prev. Close49.9
  • Day's Low49.05
  • 52 Wk Low 41
  • Turnover (lac)1.22
  • P/E14.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.95
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oceanic Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

51

Prev. Close

49.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.22

Day's High

51

Day's Low

49.05

52 Week's High

83.59

52 Week's Low

41

Book Value

31.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.18

P/E

14.59

EPS

3.42

Divi. Yield

0

Oceanic Foods Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Oceanic Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Oceanic Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.06%

Non-Promoter- 25.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oceanic Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.25

11.25

11.25

11.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.52

20.05

17.04

14.36

Net Worth

33.77

31.3

28.29

25.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

106.31

91.12

78.39

81.49

yoy growth (%)

16.67

16.22

-3.79

4.13

Raw materials

-83.4

-68.94

-55.01

-56.95

As % of sales

78.44

75.65

70.17

69.88

Employee costs

-2.95

-2.21

-3.22

-3.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.93

3.79

2.85

1.93

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.88

-0.81

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.9

-0.69

-0.65

Working capital

4.01

-4.09

2.58

2.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.67

16.22

-3.79

4.13

Op profit growth

-27.82

24.1

8.52

-27.99

EBIT growth

-24.35

29.28

6.22

-32.27

Net profit growth

-23.87

33.34

68.21

-35.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oceanic Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oceanic Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ajesh Vinodrai Patel

Additional Director

Mazhar Shaikh

Additional Director

Neel Chapla

Additional Director

Anand Gautambhai Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oceanic Foods Ltd

Summary

Oceanic Foods Limited was incorporated at Jamnagar, in Gujarat as Gujarat Oceanic Foods Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, issued by the Registrar of companies. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Oceanic Foods Private Limited dated January 18, 1994. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Oceanic Foods Limited on August 22, 2016.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of dehydrated spices and vegetables. The business operations comprises of export products like dehydrated Onion (Red & White), dehydrated Garlic, dehydrated cabbage and dehydrated carrots etc. and also in various forms like flakes, minced, powder, etc. At present, it has 2 manufacturing units spread over more than 5 acres in aggregate. Unit I is situated at Lalpur and Unit II is situated at Jamnagar. Unit I is a fully automated plant requiring least manpower, which gives the competitive edge over other players in terms of quality and hygiene. It has automated plant which carries primary process of dehydration like peeling, washing, slicing and steam drying. Unit II carriers out secondary process of dehydration, which includes oven drying and toasting. The Company purchased 100% raw material locally from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and also has an in house laboratory for testing the quality of products. It export dehydrated vegetables to various countries around the globe. The products are
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oceanic Foods Ltd share price today?

The Oceanic Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oceanic Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oceanic Foods Ltd is ₹55.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oceanic Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oceanic Foods Ltd is 14.59 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oceanic Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oceanic Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oceanic Foods Ltd is ₹41 and ₹83.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oceanic Foods Ltd?

Oceanic Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.92%, 3 Years at -10.67%, 1 Year at 75.24%, 6 Month at 4.77%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 2.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oceanic Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oceanic Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.93 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oceanic Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.