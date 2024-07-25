SectorFMCG
Open₹51
Prev. Close₹49.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.22
Day's High₹51
Day's Low₹49.05
52 Week's High₹83.59
52 Week's Low₹41
Book Value₹31.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.18
P/E14.59
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.25
11.25
11.25
11.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.52
20.05
17.04
14.36
Net Worth
33.77
31.3
28.29
25.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
106.31
91.12
78.39
81.49
yoy growth (%)
16.67
16.22
-3.79
4.13
Raw materials
-83.4
-68.94
-55.01
-56.95
As % of sales
78.44
75.65
70.17
69.88
Employee costs
-2.95
-2.21
-3.22
-3.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.93
3.79
2.85
1.93
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.88
-0.81
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.9
-0.69
-0.65
Working capital
4.01
-4.09
2.58
2.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.67
16.22
-3.79
4.13
Op profit growth
-27.82
24.1
8.52
-27.99
EBIT growth
-24.35
29.28
6.22
-32.27
Net profit growth
-23.87
33.34
68.21
-35.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ajesh Vinodrai Patel
Additional Director
Mazhar Shaikh
Additional Director
Neel Chapla
Additional Director
Anand Gautambhai Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oceanic Foods Ltd
Summary
Oceanic Foods Limited was incorporated at Jamnagar, in Gujarat as Gujarat Oceanic Foods Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, issued by the Registrar of companies. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Oceanic Foods Private Limited dated January 18, 1994. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Oceanic Foods Limited on August 22, 2016.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of dehydrated spices and vegetables. The business operations comprises of export products like dehydrated Onion (Red & White), dehydrated Garlic, dehydrated cabbage and dehydrated carrots etc. and also in various forms like flakes, minced, powder, etc. At present, it has 2 manufacturing units spread over more than 5 acres in aggregate. Unit I is situated at Lalpur and Unit II is situated at Jamnagar. Unit I is a fully automated plant requiring least manpower, which gives the competitive edge over other players in terms of quality and hygiene. It has automated plant which carries primary process of dehydration like peeling, washing, slicing and steam drying. Unit II carriers out secondary process of dehydration, which includes oven drying and toasting. The Company purchased 100% raw material locally from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and also has an in house laboratory for testing the quality of products. It export dehydrated vegetables to various countries around the globe. The products are
The Oceanic Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oceanic Foods Ltd is ₹55.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oceanic Foods Ltd is 14.59 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oceanic Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oceanic Foods Ltd is ₹41 and ₹83.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oceanic Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.92%, 3 Years at -10.67%, 1 Year at 75.24%, 6 Month at 4.77%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 2.55%.
