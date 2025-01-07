Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
106.31
91.12
78.39
81.49
yoy growth (%)
16.67
16.22
-3.79
4.13
Raw materials
-83.4
-68.94
-55.01
-56.95
As % of sales
78.44
75.65
70.17
69.88
Employee costs
-2.95
-2.21
-3.22
-3.21
As % of sales
2.77
2.42
4.1
3.94
Other costs
-15.29
-13.5
-14.94
-16.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.38
14.81
19.06
20.27
Operating profit
4.67
6.47
5.21
4.8
OPM
4.39
7.1
6.64
5.89
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.88
-0.81
-0.71
Interest expense
-1.45
-2
-1.62
-2.27
Other income
0.6
0.2
0.07
0.12
Profit before tax
2.93
3.79
2.85
1.93
Taxes
-0.73
-0.9
-0.69
-0.65
Tax rate
-24.91
-23.74
-24.17
-33.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.2
2.89
2.16
1.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.2
2.89
2.16
1.28
yoy growth (%)
-23.87
33.34
68.21
-35.81
NPM
2.06
3.17
2.76
1.58
