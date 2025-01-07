iifl-logo-icon 1
Oceanic Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50
(4.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

106.31

91.12

78.39

81.49

yoy growth (%)

16.67

16.22

-3.79

4.13

Raw materials

-83.4

-68.94

-55.01

-56.95

As % of sales

78.44

75.65

70.17

69.88

Employee costs

-2.95

-2.21

-3.22

-3.21

As % of sales

2.77

2.42

4.1

3.94

Other costs

-15.29

-13.5

-14.94

-16.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.38

14.81

19.06

20.27

Operating profit

4.67

6.47

5.21

4.8

OPM

4.39

7.1

6.64

5.89

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.88

-0.81

-0.71

Interest expense

-1.45

-2

-1.62

-2.27

Other income

0.6

0.2

0.07

0.12

Profit before tax

2.93

3.79

2.85

1.93

Taxes

-0.73

-0.9

-0.69

-0.65

Tax rate

-24.91

-23.74

-24.17

-33.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.2

2.89

2.16

1.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.2

2.89

2.16

1.28

yoy growth (%)

-23.87

33.34

68.21

-35.81

NPM

2.06

3.17

2.76

1.58

