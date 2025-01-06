Oceanic Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.93
3.79
2.85
1.93
Depreciation
-0.89
-0.88
-0.81
-0.71
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.9
-0.69
-0.65
Working capital
4.01
-4.09
2.58
2.21
Other operating items
Operating
5.32
-2.08
3.93
2.78
Capital expenditure
0.33
0.8
1.38
1.78
Free cash flow
5.65
-1.27
5.31
4.56
Equity raised
24.3
33.66
29.41
26.97
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
9.77
19.04
37.23
34.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.09
Net in cash
39.72
51.43
71.94
66.57
