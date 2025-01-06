iifl-logo-icon 1
Oceanic Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Oceanic Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.93

3.79

2.85

1.93

Depreciation

-0.89

-0.88

-0.81

-0.71

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.9

-0.69

-0.65

Working capital

4.01

-4.09

2.58

2.21

Other operating items

Operating

5.32

-2.08

3.93

2.78

Capital expenditure

0.33

0.8

1.38

1.78

Free cash flow

5.65

-1.27

5.31

4.56

Equity raised

24.3

33.66

29.41

26.97

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

9.77

19.04

37.23

34.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.09

Net in cash

39.72

51.43

71.94

66.57

