Oceanic Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.25
11.25
11.25
11.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.52
20.05
17.04
14.36
Net Worth
33.77
31.3
28.29
25.61
Minority Interest
Debt
16.53
1.32
11.99
14.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.83
0.76
0.76
0.88
Total Liabilities
51.13
33.38
41.04
40.92
Fixed Assets
14.42
13.15
13.32
13.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.3
0.32
0.34
Networking Capital
30.23
18.12
27.37
26.92
Inventories
17.05
14.01
13.58
11.2
Inventory Days
38.45
Sundry Debtors
25.4
9.76
21.77
21.48
Debtor Days
73.74
Other Current Assets
3.44
3.08
2.88
2.21
Sundry Creditors
-10.41
-6.08
-3.69
-4.14
Creditor Days
14.21
Other Current Liabilities
-5.25
-2.65
-7.17
-3.83
Cash
6.02
1.8
0.02
0.56
Total Assets
51.12
33.37
41.03
40.92
