Oceanic Foods Ltd Summary

Oceanic Foods Limited was incorporated at Jamnagar, in Gujarat as Gujarat Oceanic Foods Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, issued by the Registrar of companies. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Oceanic Foods Private Limited dated January 18, 1994. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Oceanic Foods Limited on August 22, 2016.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of dehydrated spices and vegetables. The business operations comprises of export products like dehydrated Onion (Red & White), dehydrated Garlic, dehydrated cabbage and dehydrated carrots etc. and also in various forms like flakes, minced, powder, etc. At present, it has 2 manufacturing units spread over more than 5 acres in aggregate. Unit I is situated at Lalpur and Unit II is situated at Jamnagar. Unit I is a fully automated plant requiring least manpower, which gives the competitive edge over other players in terms of quality and hygiene. It has automated plant which carries primary process of dehydration like peeling, washing, slicing and steam drying. Unit II carriers out secondary process of dehydration, which includes oven drying and toasting. The Company purchased 100% raw material locally from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and also has an in house laboratory for testing the quality of products. It export dehydrated vegetables to various countries around the globe. The products are internationally certified by US FDA, Kosher and Halal and are domestically certified by FSSAI, and APEDA.The Company came out with a Public Issue in March, 2017 of issuing 10,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 6.5 Crores.