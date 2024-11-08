iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oceanic Foods Ltd Board Meeting

46
(-2.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Oceanic Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Considered and Approved Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results Of The Company For FY 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Purchase of Cold Storage and Commercial Truck Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/03/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Oceanic Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oceanic Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.