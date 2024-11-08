Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Considered and Approved Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results Of The Company For FY 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Purchase of Cold Storage and Commercial Truck Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024