|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Considered and Approved Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 08th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results Of The Company For FY 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Purchase of Cold Storage and Commercial Truck Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Oceanic Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.