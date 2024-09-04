|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company held on 04/09/2024.
|AGM
|10 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Annual Report for FY 2022-23 Intimation for Cut off Date Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
