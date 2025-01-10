To the Members of Octavius Plantations Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Octavius Plantations Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 5 to the Financial Statements, which provides a disclosure regarding deposit of share certificates of investment in Tamil Nadu Mega Food Park Limited with Honble High Court, Calcutta.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Response to Key Audit Matters Uncertain tax positions Direct and Indirect Taxes The Company has uncertain tax matters Our Audit Procedures include the following: pending under direct tax and various indirect - Obtained details of uncertain tax position and tax laws. The matters involve significant gained understanding thereof; judgement to determine the possible outcome - Obtained details of completed tax assessments based on which accounting treatment is given and also demands raised; to the disputed amount. - Read and analysed relevant communication with the authorities; These matters are considered to be key audit - Considered the legal advice obtained by the matter given the magnitude of potential management on possible outcome of the matter. outflow of economic resources and uncertainty - Discussed with senior management and of potential outcome. evaluated managements assumptions regarding provisions made; - Assessed the disclosures in accordance with the requirements on "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets".

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, we conclude based on the work we have performed, on the other information obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report, that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of more significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure

A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent

applicable.

2) (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, relating to Managerial Remuneration;

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Financial Position in its Financial Statements- Refer Note 28 to the Financial Statements

(b) the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; and

(c) there were no amounts due which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For V. SINGHI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.;311017E (D. Pal Choudhury) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. 016830 Date: 29th May, 2023 UDIN: 23016830BGVZYC3159

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report to the members of Octavius Plantations Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and as per the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. A. The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

B. The company does not have any intangible assets;

b. As explained to us, Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. As informed to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e. As informed to us, the Company does not have any Benami Property; no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a. (A) Based on the audit procedure carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided any loan or advances in the nature of loan, or stood guarantor or provided any security to its subsidiaries and associates and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) Based on the audit procedure carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans in earlier years to parties other than subsidiaries and associates which are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted during the year - Others - - Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet Date - Others 218.46 -

b. In our opinion, the Company has not made any investments during the year, or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantees which are prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are irregular.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, since the terms of repayments or receipts are not predefined. We are unable to comment whether the loan granted is overdue for more than ninety days.

e. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to the investments made, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Advance Tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, VAT, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. Further, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. As explained to us, there has been dispute with Income Tax Department. The particulars of dues of income tax for various assessment years as at March 31, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Statement of Disputed Dues

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.18 AY 2012-13 Assessing Officer The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 179.40 AY 2013-14 CIT The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 48.51 AY 2017-18 Assessing Officer

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) a. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the course of our audit, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination, we report that the Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination, the Company has not taken any term loans. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for longterm purposes by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by management and based on our examination of books and records of the company and in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaint has been received during the year by the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. There is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any ongoing project. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) is not applicable.

For V. SINGHI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.:311017E (D. Pal Choudhury) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No. 016830 Date: 29th May, 2023 UDIN: 23016830BGVZYC3159

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph-2(A) (f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report to the members of Octavius Plantations Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Octavius Plantations Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the

assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Ind AS, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.