Octavius Plantations Ltd Share Price

78.99
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.4
  • Day's High81
  • 52 Wk High98.94
  • Prev. Close82.9
  • Day's Low78.4
  • 52 Wk Low 45.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E15.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.65
  • EPS5.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Octavius Plantations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

78.4

Prev. Close

82.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

81

Day's Low

78.4

52 Week's High

98.94

52 Week's Low

45.01

Book Value

61.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.7

P/E

15.41

EPS

5.38

Divi. Yield

0

Octavius Plantations Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Octavius Plantations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Octavius Plantations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.41%

Non-Promoter- 53.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Octavius Plantations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.38

11.48

9.21

7.9

Net Worth

16.38

14.48

12.21

10.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

14.72

8.17

3.44

yoy growth (%)

80.16

137.38

Raw materials

-10.71

-5.3

-1.09

As % of sales

72.76

64.92

31.9

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.16

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.6

0.79

1.07

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0

0

Working capital

-0.64

7.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.16

137.38

Op profit growth

494.44

-83.64

EBIT growth

100.66

-26.01

Net profit growth

86.01

-26.04

No Record Found

Octavius Plantations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Octavius Plantations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Raj Kumar Jain

Independent Director

B C Ponnamma

Company Secretary

Mohit Chauhan

Director

Sajjan Kumar Deora

Independent Director

Nalini Jain

Independent Director

Anjana Jain

Director

Anil Kumar Ravindran

Company Secretary / Compliance

Suman Negi

Director

Princi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Octavius Plantations Ltd

Summary

Octavius Plantations Limited is a leading FMCG Company. The Company began operations with the export of agri-commodities and holds a prominent position in the market for high-quality, sustainable and innovative products. The Company was incorporated in June 20, 1984. At present, the Company is engaged in the ?eld of producing and processing co?ee and spices. The Companys diverse interests include fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) like tea, co?ee, spices, fruits, and medical herbs & plants. It has 70 acres of co?ee plantation at Kushalnagar . The Company owns co?ee plantations in the district of Coorg in Karnataka, growing the most excellent quality of Arabica and Robusta co?ee catering to the needs of Indian co?ee exports to the Middle East, European and African markets. The Company plantations are supported with curing and processing facilities with the latest technology. Apart from the co?ee grown in the plantation, it procures premium co?ee from local and Chikkamagaluru planters in other regions of Karnataka and Kerala and get the same processed in facilities for meeting export obligations. The artisanal co?ees comprise the ?nest beans that are hand-picked, naturally fermented to maximize ?avor and manually processed at the estates. The beans are soaked overnight and washed in freshwater before it is slowly dried in natural light. The beans are then hulled and graded for size, shape, color and density at the curing level. The beans are further graded, packed and are ?nall
Company FAQs

What is the Octavius Plantations Ltd share price today?

The Octavius Plantations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd is ₹23.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Octavius Plantations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Octavius Plantations Ltd is 15.41 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Octavius Plantations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Octavius Plantations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Octavius Plantations Ltd is ₹45.01 and ₹98.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Octavius Plantations Ltd?

Octavius Plantations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.23%, 3 Years at 26.25%, 1 Year at 81.80%, 6 Month at 2.73%, 3 Month at 9.80% and 1 Month at 15.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Octavius Plantations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Octavius Plantations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.58 %

