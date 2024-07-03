Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹78.4
Prev. Close₹82.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹81
Day's Low₹78.4
52 Week's High₹98.94
52 Week's Low₹45.01
Book Value₹61.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.7
P/E15.41
EPS5.38
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.38
11.48
9.21
7.9
Net Worth
16.38
14.48
12.21
10.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
14.72
8.17
3.44
yoy growth (%)
80.16
137.38
Raw materials
-10.71
-5.3
-1.09
As % of sales
72.76
64.92
31.9
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.16
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.6
0.79
1.07
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0
0
Working capital
-0.64
7.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.16
137.38
Op profit growth
494.44
-83.64
EBIT growth
100.66
-26.01
Net profit growth
86.01
-26.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Raj Kumar Jain
Independent Director
B C Ponnamma
Company Secretary
Mohit Chauhan
Director
Sajjan Kumar Deora
Independent Director
Nalini Jain
Independent Director
Anjana Jain
Director
Anil Kumar Ravindran
Company Secretary / Compliance
Suman Negi
Director
Princi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Octavius Plantations Ltd
Summary
Octavius Plantations Limited is a leading FMCG Company. The Company began operations with the export of agri-commodities and holds a prominent position in the market for high-quality, sustainable and innovative products. The Company was incorporated in June 20, 1984. At present, the Company is engaged in the ?eld of producing and processing co?ee and spices. The Companys diverse interests include fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) like tea, co?ee, spices, fruits, and medical herbs & plants. It has 70 acres of co?ee plantation at Kushalnagar . The Company owns co?ee plantations in the district of Coorg in Karnataka, growing the most excellent quality of Arabica and Robusta co?ee catering to the needs of Indian co?ee exports to the Middle East, European and African markets. The Company plantations are supported with curing and processing facilities with the latest technology. Apart from the co?ee grown in the plantation, it procures premium co?ee from local and Chikkamagaluru planters in other regions of Karnataka and Kerala and get the same processed in facilities for meeting export obligations. The artisanal co?ees comprise the ?nest beans that are hand-picked, naturally fermented to maximize ?avor and manually processed at the estates. The beans are soaked overnight and washed in freshwater before it is slowly dried in natural light. The beans are then hulled and graded for size, shape, color and density at the curing level. The beans are further graded, packed and are ?nall
Read More
The Octavius Plantations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹78.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Octavius Plantations Ltd is ₹23.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Octavius Plantations Ltd is 15.41 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Octavius Plantations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Octavius Plantations Ltd is ₹45.01 and ₹98.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Octavius Plantations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.23%, 3 Years at 26.25%, 1 Year at 81.80%, 6 Month at 2.73%, 3 Month at 9.80% and 1 Month at 15.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.