Octavius Plantations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.6
0.79
1.07
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0
0
Working capital
-0.64
7.54
Other operating items
Operating
0.82
8.33
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.02
Free cash flow
0.89
8.35
Equity raised
15.62
14.2
Investing
0
0
Financing
11.5
6.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.01
29.31
