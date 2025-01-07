iifl-logo-icon 1
Octavius Plantations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80
(1.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

14.72

8.17

3.44

yoy growth (%)

80.16

137.38

Raw materials

-10.71

-5.3

-1.09

As % of sales

72.76

64.92

31.9

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.16

-0.15

As % of sales

1.5

2.02

4.55

Other costs

-2.78

-2.53

-1.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.92

30.99

33.62

Operating profit

1

0.16

1.03

OPM

6.8

2.06

29.91

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.61

0.63

0.05

Profit before tax

1.6

0.79

1.07

Taxes

-0.11

0

0

Tax rate

-7.33

-0.03

0.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.48

0.79

1.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.48

0.79

1.07

yoy growth (%)

86.01

-26.04

NPM

10.08

9.76

31.34

