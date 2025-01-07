Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
14.72
8.17
3.44
yoy growth (%)
80.16
137.38
Raw materials
-10.71
-5.3
-1.09
As % of sales
72.76
64.92
31.9
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.16
-0.15
As % of sales
1.5
2.02
4.55
Other costs
-2.78
-2.53
-1.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.92
30.99
33.62
Operating profit
1
0.16
1.03
OPM
6.8
2.06
29.91
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.61
0.63
0.05
Profit before tax
1.6
0.79
1.07
Taxes
-0.11
0
0
Tax rate
-7.33
-0.03
0.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.48
0.79
1.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.48
0.79
1.07
yoy growth (%)
86.01
-26.04
NPM
10.08
9.76
31.34
