Octavius Plantations Ltd Summary

Octavius Plantations Limited is a leading FMCG Company. The Company began operations with the export of agri-commodities and holds a prominent position in the market for high-quality, sustainable and innovative products. The Company was incorporated in June 20, 1984. At present, the Company is engaged in the ?eld of producing and processing co?ee and spices. The Companys diverse interests include fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) like tea, co?ee, spices, fruits, and medical herbs & plants. It has 70 acres of co?ee plantation at Kushalnagar . The Company owns co?ee plantations in the district of Coorg in Karnataka, growing the most excellent quality of Arabica and Robusta co?ee catering to the needs of Indian co?ee exports to the Middle East, European and African markets. The Company plantations are supported with curing and processing facilities with the latest technology. Apart from the co?ee grown in the plantation, it procures premium co?ee from local and Chikkamagaluru planters in other regions of Karnataka and Kerala and get the same processed in facilities for meeting export obligations. The artisanal co?ees comprise the ?nest beans that are hand-picked, naturally fermented to maximize ?avor and manually processed at the estates. The beans are soaked overnight and washed in freshwater before it is slowly dried in natural light. The beans are then hulled and graded for size, shape, color and density at the curing level. The beans are further graded, packed and are ?nally ready for dispatch.Owing to many years of expertise at co?ee cultivating, harvesting, roasting and storing, the specialty co?ee division o?ers a wide range of co?ee with a delightfully unique personality and taste pro?les like Green Co?ee Beans, Roasted Co?ee Beans, Filter Co?ee, Instant Co?ee in the highest quality.The Company procures tea from plantations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala which are blended and packed essentially for exports. With tea processing facilities in Cochin, the Company cater to the tea export requirements. Further to tea and co?ee, the Company produces black pepper in plantations and procures cardamom and ginger from farmers in the region. These high-quality graded spices are sold in domestic market. In addition to tea, co?ee and spices, the Company has expanded segment to popular fruits and medicinal plants grown in the Coorg region. The Company adopts simple harvesting method like rainwater storage tanks which e?ectively uses the stored water for co?ee farming and help conserve rivers, streams and tank waters.