Octavius Plantations Ltd Board Meeting

79
(7.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Octavius Plant. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Octavius Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation_30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of 3rd Quarter_30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Octavius Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Octavius Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M Financial result of 1st quarter of 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
Octavius Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Under Regulation 29 Of The Listing Regulations To Hold Board Meeting For Consideration Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended And Year Ended On 31St March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held as per regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024) In complaince with the provisions of Regulation 30and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Octavius Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Octavius Plantations Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Considered and approved the unaudited financial result and Limited Review Report of the Company as on 31.12.2023. Considered and approved the unaudited Financial result and LR of the company as on 31.12.2023. Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Octavius Plantations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

