|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of M/s Octavius Plantations Limited to be held on Monday, 30th Day of September, 2024, at 01:00 PM. Through video conferencing (VC) / other Audio visual means (OAVM) facility without the in person presence of members at the deemed registered Officeof the Company situated at E-40/3 Okhla Phase Il New Delhi - 110020 to transact the followingbusiness: Proceedings (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Revised proceedings of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
