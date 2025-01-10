To the Members of

M/s. ODYSSEY CORPORATION LIMITED

1. Report on the Financial Statements & Opinion Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the standalone financial statements of ODYSSEY CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statements for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit, Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key Audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 ;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion, on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. and

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014::

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial statements- Refer note 24(b) (i) to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise

iii. There has not been any occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, so the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

V The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

vi As per Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, we report that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated at the end of year for transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company at the end of year.

On the basis of such checks, as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. There is no Intangible Assets held by the Company.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified at the end of year by the management, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immovable property.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) During the year, the inventories of Shares and Securities have been verified at reasonable intervals, by the management with Demat Statement and Other documents and in our opinion, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management was appropriate.

(b) As informed to us, no discrepancy of 10% or more in aggregate was noticed on physical verification of any class of inventory.

(c) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crores in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ii) (c) of the order is not applicable.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships but has granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or has given guarantee, or has provided security to related parties and other parties during the year and aggregate guarantees provided were NIL and aggregate loans given to related parties during the year were Rs 3319.76 Lakhs and to others during the year were Rs 5710.53 Lakhs. Outstanding Balance at the end of the year of guarantee given was NIL and of Loans and Advances given to related parties was NIL Lakhs and to other parties was Rs.4534.73 Lakhs.

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) As informed to us, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) As informed to us, there is no stipulation as to repayment schedule and no loan was granted which was fallen due during the year. Also no Loan has been renewed or extended and no fresh loan granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loan or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year and amount outstanding to promoters or related parties during the year was NIL.

iv) The Company has generally complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies

Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of activities of the company and such accounts and records have not been made and maintained by the company.

vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes except as below:-

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Assessment Year to which the matters pertains Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax 221.11 A.Y. 2011-12 CIT(A) Mumbai Income Tax Act Income Tax 317.49 A.Y. 2014-15 Writ before High Court Income Tax Act Income Tax 271.84 A.Y. 2015-16 Writ before High Court Income Tax Act Income Tax 358.61 A.Y. 2016-17 Writ before High Court Income Tax Act Income Tax 52.96 A.Y. 2020-21 CIT(A) Mumbai Income Tax Act Income Tax 178.60 A.Y. 2021-22 CIT(A) Mumbai

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings to any financial institution, Bank, government. The Company has not issued any Debenture during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The company has not raised any short term funds during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in the subsidiaries, associates or joint venture and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints was received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), so Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) The Internal audit is being carried out by the external chartered accountants. In our opinion the internal audit system is commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Auditors report during the course of our audit.

xv) In our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Therefore provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However company is holding NBFC license which was obtained earlier for which management has intimated to Reserve Bank of India for its De-Registration, Cancellation of registration is still awaited from Reserve Bank of India.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has not been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 1956 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company, so clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xxi) In case of other group companies (Subsidiaries) included in the consolidated financial statements, we have considered the CARO reports issued by the respective auditors and found no qualification or adverse remarks made by them.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF M/s. ODYSSEY CORPORATION LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 7(2)(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ODYSSEY CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3)

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control sated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".